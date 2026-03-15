Ravendra Das, a 62-year-old retired teacher living in Hyderabad, began experiencing mild balance issues and persistent knee stiffness following a minor fall last year. Concerned about losing confidence in his mobility, he joined a twice-weekly Tai Chi class online through YouTube.

At first, Das found the slow, controlled movements unexpectedly demanding. Shifting his weight smoothly from one leg to the other required concentration and patience. The deliberate pacing exposed weaknesses he hadn’t noticed before: wobbles in single-leg stance, tightness in the hips, hesitation on turns.

Within six weeks, however, the changes were measurable. His knee stiffness reduced, and he reported feeling steadier when climbing stairs and walking outdoors. After three months, his physiotherapist recorded improved single-leg balance time and greater lower-body strength. Just as significant were the psychological gains. Das described feeling “calmer and more in control,” with less anxiety about falling. The mindful breathing techniques improved his sleep, and he began practising short sequences at home on non-class days.

His experience highlights how Tai Chi can serve as a low-impact, accessible intervention for improving balance, joint mobility and confidence in older adults. By combining gentle strength training with mindful movement, Tai Chi supports both physical stability and an overall sense of wellbeing.

Meditation in motion

In a world of high-intensity workouts, and wearable tech, an ancient Chinese practice, often described as “meditation in motion”, is gaining popularity as people seek sustainable ways to improve fitness, balance and mental health.

Originally developed in China as an internal martial art, Tai Chi (short for Tai Chi Chuan) emphasises breath control, alignment and the cultivation of internal energy known as ‘qi’ over brute force. Over centuries, it evolved from a fighting system into a refined mind-body discipline practised worldwide for health and longevity.

Movements are performed in slow, flowing sequences called forms. Each posture blends seamlessly into the next, encouraging continuous, controlled motion. Knees bend softly, the spine lengthens upward, shoulders relax and arms trace circular patterns through space.

While the pace appears unhurried, Tai Chi is far from effortless. Holding semi-squat stances builds muscular endurance in the legs. Maintaining upright posture through extended sequences strengthens deep stabilising muscles in the core and hips – areas often neglected in conventional gym routines.

Unlike many workouts that isolate muscle groups, Tai Chi integrates the entire body in coordinated patterns.

Longevity over aesthetics

Mumbai-based instructor Sensei Sandeep Desai has witnessed a steady rise in interest, particularly after the pandemic. Trained under Grandmaster Chen Zhonghua and authorised to teach original Chen Style Tai Chi in India, Desai, in his two decades of practice, has worked with Hollywood movement specialist Terry Notary (known for films like Avatar and The Avengers) and trained actor Ranbir Kapoor for the upcoming film Ramayana, applying Tai Chi principles to develop grounded, fluid, warrior-like movement. Other actors such as Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, and Vivek Oberoi have also received training from him at various stages of their preparation journeys.

Desai says, “There has been a movement toward preventive health, nervous system regulation and longevity-focused training. People are looking for joint-safe practices they can sustain for decades. Tai Chi builds strength, balance, mobility and mental calm without strain.” Desai is also seeing growing corporate adoption – including a large-format workshop he is currently conducting for over 100 participants at the electrical equipment company, Polycab India.

There is even a broader evolution in the fitness industry. Akshay Verma, co-founder of FITPASS, observes that while high-intensity formats such as HIIT and bootcamps remain popular, many Indians are rethinking their long-term goals. “As stress levels rise and sedentary work becomes the norm, people are seeking movement practices that improve balance, joint stability and mental clarity without overload.

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The question is shifting from ‘How intense was the workout?’ to ‘Can I sustain this for the next 20 years?'” adds Verma. At FITPASS, while Tai Chi remains a niche format compared to mainstream categories, Verma says, “We are seeing steady interest from users focused on consistency and long-term wellbeing – signalling a broader evolution toward moving smarter, not just harder.”

Globally, slow-movement disciplines have seen steady adoption, and India is following suit, particularly among urban professionals and older adults prioritising longevity. Tai Chi does not replace strength or cardiovascular training, but it complements them. By building body awareness, joint alignment and neuromuscular control, it makes other forms of exercise safer and more efficient.

The science behind it

Medical professionals increasingly recognise Tai Chi’s therapeutic potential. Dr Ali Irani, head of physiotherapy and rehabilitation at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai, points to evidence linking regular practice with improvements in balance, lower-limb strength and aerobic capacity. “Individuals also use it to enhance cardiovascular fitness and manage osteoarthritis symptoms. We have seen improvements in sleep and reductions in stress levels,” says Irani.

The mechanism is multifaceted. Slow, controlled weight shifts challenge proprioception – the body’s awareness of its position in space. This heightened sensory feedback strengthens neural pathways involved in balance and coordination, reducing fall risk in older adults. Circular, low-impact movements mobilise joints without jarring impact. For individuals with arthritis or chronic pain, Tai Chi provides an active alternative that avoids aggravating inflammation.

Breath regulation plays an equally vital role. Coordinated diaphragmatic breathing activates the parasympathetic nervous system – the body’s “rest and digest” mode – lowering heart rate and promoting relaxation. Research over the past two decades has associated consistent practice with reductions in blood pressure and improvements in functional mobility. Some studies suggest benefits for women aged 33-55 years in managing cardiovascular risk factors, making it a compelling option for midlife health, informs Irani.

A complete package

Though gentle in appearance, Tai Chi is a comprehensive workout. Extended sequences require sustained muscular engagement, particularly in the quadriceps, glutes and calves. Because movements are continuous rather than repetitive, the body avoids the repetitive strain common in some gym-based routines. The emphasis on alignment improves posture, counteracting the rounded shoulders and forward head position typical of long hours at a desk.

Equally important is cognitive engagement. Practitioners must remember sequences, coordinate breath with movement and maintain spatial awareness. This mental focus enhances concentration and may support cognitive resilience over time. The psychological benefits are often reported first. As movements slow, the mind follows. Muscles release unnecessary tension. Thoughts settle. For many, Tai Chi becomes not just exercise but a daily ritual of recalibration.

Accessibility across ages

There is no requirement for expensive equipment or peak athletic condition. Sessions can be practised in a park, living room or community hall. Movements can be adapted for different abilities and even performed seated if necessary. For seniors, the benefits are particularly compelling. Regular practice has been shown to reduce fall risk and support independent living.

Subtle gains like smoother transitions, deeper breathing, greater steadiness accumulate over time. Middle-aged adults benefit from joint-friendly cardiovascular stimulation and stress management. Younger individuals increasingly turn to Tai Chi for mobility preservation, posture correction and mental clarity.

Desai describes it as “ageless”. “Children improve on coordination and focus. Professionals counteract stress and sedentary strain. The intensity can be modified, but the principles remain constant. Offline students in Mumbai, particularly those in their 50s and 60s, have reported reduced knee discomfort and improved balance within months. Corporate leaders have shared improvements in stress management and sleep quality,” adds Desai.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.