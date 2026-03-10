Cipla USA has recalled more than 400 cartons of Nilotinib Capsules, a medicine used to treat certain blood cancers. The recall was listed in a recent enforcement report released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Cipla USA is the American arm of the Indian pharmaceutical company Cipla. The company started the voluntary recall on February 18, 2026.

Which medicine is recalled?

The recall involves two versions of the medicine: 150 mg capsules and 200 mg capsules. According to the report, 271 cartons of the 150 mg capsules are affected. Another 164 cartons of the 200 mg capsules are also part of the recall.

Regulators said the capsules did not meet certain specifications during checks. In simple words, the product did not fully match some of the quality standards set for it.

These types of checks are common in the pharmaceutical industry. Medicines are regularly tested to make sure they meet the required standards.

USFDA calls it a Class III recall

The USFDA has placed the action under a Class III recall. This is the least serious type of recall issued by the regulator.

A Class III recall usually means the problem is not likely to cause harm to people who have already used the medicine. In many cases, the issue may involve small differences in manufacturing or product quality.

More serious problems fall under Class I or Class II recalls. Those categories are used when a product could cause health risks.

What the medicine is used for

Nilotinib is a drug used in the treatment of certain blood cancers, including chronic myeloid leukaemia.

The medicine works by blocking abnormal proteins in the body that help cancer cells grow. By blocking these signals, the drug helps slow down the growth of cancer cells.

Doctors may prescribe it as part of long-term treatment for patients living with this condition.

India’s role in the US drug supply

The recall also shows how closely the pharmaceutical industries in India and the United States are connected.

India now has the largest number of USFDA-approved drug manufacturing plants outside the United States. Many Indian companies make generic medicines that are sold in the American market.

A large number of prescriptions in the United States are filled using medicines made by Indian pharmaceutical companies.

