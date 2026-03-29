Billionaire Nithin Kamath, the founder of Zerodha, has long been known as a fitness-focused figure in the Indian business world. He doesn’t just run a billion-dollar company; he follows intense workout routines and has inspired many with his disciplined lifestyle.

He recently spoke out about how much health matters to him – “As I’ve grown older, I’ve become increasingly health-conscious. If I could go back in time and change one thing, I would’ve started focusing on diet, nutrition and sleep much earlier,” posted on X.

As I've grown older, I've become increasingly health-conscious. If I could go back in time and change one thing, I would've started focusing on diet, nutrition and sleep much earlier.



With each passing year, I've been thinking more about health and fitness, and I've been trying… pic.twitter.com/kXFqyYTKCf — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) December 23, 2025

But his story is also a sobering reminder. Even if you look like an athlete and maintain a rigorous fitness regimen, it does not guarantee protection from serious health events. The ‘nothing will happen to me’ mindset is common among successful, active people under 50 — but as experts point out, it can lead to dangerous delays in seeking medical help.

The 5 am routine that pushed the limits

Before his stroke in January 2024, Kamath’s morning was intense. In a podcast, he revealed, he woke up at 5 am, drank black coffee, and was at the gym by 5:30 am. His sessions typically included 20 minutes of stretching, 45 minutes of heavy weightlifting, and 10 minutes of high-intensity interval training (HIIT).

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He was also disciplined about winding down. By 7:30 pm, all phones and laptops were switched off. He prioritised sleep and avoided late-night snacking. On paper, he appeared to be doing everything right. But as medical experts caution, looking fit on the outside and being healthy on the inside are not always the same thing.

The critical delay: ‘I’ll just sleep it off’

When the stroke struck in January 2024, Kamath made a mistake many people might make, he felt something was wrong but assumed he could sleep it off. He later wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that he wished he had gone to the hospital immediately.

He admitted in a LinkedIN post – “I wondered why a person who’s fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit.”

In stroke treatment, time is critical. According to medical guidelines, intravenous thrombolysis (a clot-dissolving treatment) is most effective when administered within 4.5 hours of symptom onset, and outcomes improve significantly the earlier treatment begins. Kamath admitted that his ‘nothing will happen to me’ attitude caused him to delay seeking care.

He also pointed to a broader trend: stroke incidence has been rising among people aged 30 to 50. A 2025 study in SAGE Journals shows strokes are rising among people under 55, even as rates fall in older groups, with increases of 21% to 97% in high-income countries since 2000.

When it comes to the brain, every minute of delay matters.

Why intense morning workouts can carry cardiovascular risk?

Regular exercise is widely recognised as beneficial for long-term health. However, experts say that very high-intensity training early in the morning can sometimes carry added risk, particularly for individuals with undiagnosed conditions.

To understand where such risks arise, The FinancialExpress.com spoke with two medical professionals.

Dr Aditya Gupta, Director of Neurosurgery at Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, explained, “Extremely intense workouts can cause a sudden, sharp rise in blood pressure. This places significant stress on the blood vessels in the brain. If someone has undiagnosed high blood pressure or weakened vessels, that spike may cause a vessel to rupture or a clot to form.”

Dr S.K. Agarwal, Senior Consultant Cardiologist at Kailash Hospital, added that the body is in a naturally heightened physiological state in the early morning. “Blood pressure and stress hormones such as cortisol begin rising as soon as we wake up. After a full night’s sleep, we are also typically somewhat dehydrated. Pushing your cardiovascular system to its limit before adequate hydration or a proper warm-up creates conditions that can elevate the risk of a cardiac or cerebrovascular event,” he said.

Precautions experts recommend

Both doctors emphasise that fitness should be oriented towards sustainable, long-term health, not extreme short-term performance. Based on Kamath’s experience and expert guidance, here are key precautions to consider:

Do not skip the warm-up

The body needs time to adjust before heavy exertion. Dr Agarwal warns that skipping a warm-up forces the heart to cope with a sudden spike in blood pressure and cortisol, which can be particularly risky in the early morning.

Hydrate before exercise

Dr Gupta notes that dehydration can increase blood viscosity (thickness), which in turn raises the risk of clot formation. Drinking water before a workout is a simple but important step.

Account for stress and recovery

Kamath has spoken in podcasts about how the loss of his father and sustained work pressure may have contributed to his stroke. Dr Agarwal advises that during periods of high emotional or physical stress, or after poor sleep, it is safer to choose a lighter workout rather than pushing for a personal best.

Stop immediately if you experience warning signs

Both doctors stress the importance of listening to your body. Dizziness, a sudden severe headache, or chest pressure are warning signs that should never be ignored. The ‘no pain, no gain’ mindset, when applied to these specific symptoms, can be dangerous. Stop exercising and seek medical attention immediately.

Kamath’s approach since the stroke

Since the stroke, Kamath has significantly recalibrated his approach to health. He remains active, but with greater caution and self-awareness.

He now practises intermittent fasting, typically not eating his first meal until around 2 pm. His mornings are calmer: instead of launching into a high-intensity workout, he spends around 20 minutes reading on his balcony and getting morning sunlight. He has spoken about focusing more on his internal rhythm and managing stress more deliberately.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.