A recent review in Lancet says only two injections a year can take care of blood pressure. How promising is this, and how big a development it will be for BP management? Dr Mukesh Goel, senior consultant, cardiothoracic and cardiovascular surgery, heart and lung transplant surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, says: “The idea of controlling blood pressure with just two injections a year is a significant and promising development.

One of the biggest challenges in hypertension management is poor adherence to daily medication. Many patients forget, skip doses, or stop treatment once they start feeling better, which leads to uncontrolled blood pressure and higher risk of heart attack or stroke. A long-acting injectable option could improve compliance and provide more stable blood pressure control. If it proves safe, effective, and affordable, it could transform long-term management, especially for patients who struggle with daily tablets.”

What is the blood pressure burden in India in terms of percentage of the population?

India has a very high burden of hypertension, with nearly 30% of the adult population estimated to have high blood pressure. This means roughly one in three adults is affected. In absolute numbers, this translates to more than 200 million people. The condition is prevalent in both urban and rural areas and is increasingly being seen in younger adults. Hypertension is a leading risk factor for heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure in India. Despite the large numbers, awareness, treatment, and effective control remain inadequate across many regions.

What is the biggest cause of high blood pressure in India?

Lifestyle factors are the leading contributors to high blood pressure in India. High salt intake, lack of physical activity, obesity, tobacco use, and unhealthy diets rich in processed and fried foods play a major role. Rapid urbanisation has changed food habits and reduced daily physical activity. In addition, stress related to work and financial pressures is rising. South Asians also have a genetic tendency to develop hypertension at younger ages. Conditions such as diabetes and kidney disease further increase the risk, making hypertension a result of both lifestyle and underlying health factors.

What could be the undiagnosed blood pressure burden in India?

A large share of people with hypertension in India remain undiagnosed. Studies indicate that nearly 40-50% of individuals with high blood pressure are unaware of their condition. Hypertension often has no clear symptoms in the early stages, which is why it is called a silent disease. Many people only discover it after complications such as heart attack or stroke occur.

Rural communities and lower income groups are particularly vulnerable due to limited access to routine screening. This hidden burden adds significantly to the overall cardiovascular risk in the country.