While many of us have spent the last few years obsessing over protein macros and the latest probiotic supplements, one of the most foundational elements of human health has been quietly ignored. Dietary fibre is no longer just roughage for your grandparents; In 2026, leading nutrition experts from the University of Otago are calling for it to be officially reclassified as an essential nutrient – the first such addition in over 50 years.

According to research published in Nature Food this January, increasing your fibre intake by just five grams a day can drastically lower risks for heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Yet, despite these stakes, fibre remains the most underappreciated tool in our wellness arsenal.

ALSO READ Inside Anil Kapoor’s Rs 150 crore real estate empire across 4 countries

Reasons why fibre may be the most underrated nutrient for your gut according to a gut doctor:

According to Harvard educated Gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi (MD MPH) who has over a million followers on Instagram, fibre is what your gut wants first. In a post dated February 27, 2026, the doctor posted the five reasons fibre is the most underrated nutrient for your gut health. Here’s what Dr Sethi (@doctor.sethi) had to say to his large following:

His first reason for fibre’s importance had to do with the fact that fibre feeds the gut bacteria. He wrote, “Fibre is food for your microbiome. Gut bacteria ferment fibre into short chain fatty acids that support: gut lining health, immune balance and metabolic function.” He also warned that no fibre intake meant starving beneficial bacteria.

Reason number two – and this is a fact that has become popularised among the masses recently – is, that fibre helps support a healthy blood sugar level. According to Dr Sethi, fiber slows down digestion and glucose absorption. What this does is, reduce sharp glucose spikes, keeps you full and satiated and improves insulin sensitivity. The third reason he listed was that fiber helps in the improvement of digestive mobility by essentially providing bulk and softness to stool so that you don’t have to strain so much during bowel movements.

Now coming down to the penultimate reason, Dr Sethi wrote that fibre is incredible at supporting liver and heart health as well. “Soluble fiber binds bile acids and cholesterol. Studies show higher fiber intake is linked with: improved cholesterol markers, better metabolic health and lower fatty liver risk. Your gut and liver work as a team,” He posted.

Lastly, the doctor explained, fibre helps natural appetite control. As fiber triggers the hormones that increase fullness and slow down gastric emptying; you can thus feel satisfied longer without tracking your calories.

The “fibre-maxxing” phenomenon: Why variety matters more than volume

Getting your daily fiber target down is a great first step, but the big health trend for 2026 is “fiber-maxxing.” This moves away from basic supplements and focuses on eating a huge variety of plants instead. Experts now believe that the diversity of the fiber you eat matters just as much as the actual amount. Different sources, like the pectin in an apple or the resistant starch in leftover potatoes, feed specific groups of beneficial bacteria in your gut.

This variety does a lot more than just keep your digestion on track. It builds a tough ecosystem that manages how your whole body functions. When you rotate your fiber sources, you are effectively gardening a microbiome that helps stabilize your mood, keep your skin clear, and balance your hormones.