Talc, a common ingredient in baby powder and makeup, has been at the centre of a global health scare for decades. The main worry is that it might be contaminated with asbestos, a known cause of cancer. Now, The Lancet has officially withdrawn a 1977 article that spent nearly 50 years defending the safety of cosmetic talc.

The retraction comes after investigators discovered the article’s author was secretly working as a paid consultant for the industry, a fact that stayed hidden for almost half a century.

A secret connection comes to light

The move to pull the article started with two public health researchers, David Rosner and Gerald Markowitz. While digging through old archives, they found that the anonymous 1977 piece was actually written by a cancer researcher named Francis J.C. Roe.

They found documents proving that at the time he wrote the article, Roe was a paid consultant for industry groups linked to cosmetic products. They found evidence that Roe shared drafts of the article with Johnson & Johnson for their input before it was ever published. This suggested the ‘scientific’ commentary was actually a piece of coordinated corporate advocacy.

Retraction—Today, we retract an unsigned 1977 commentary suggesting talc powder containing asbestos was not harmful. The Lancet was informed that the author had undisclosed competing interests and breached publication ethics. /4 pic.twitter.com/NRTsqVjvif — The Lancet (@TheLancet) March 25, 2026

Why this article was so powerful

Back in 1977, the US government was considering strict rules to test for asbestos in talc. Roe’s article argued strongly against these regulations, suggesting they weren’t necessary. Ultimately, the government backed off, and the responsibility for testing was left to the companies themselves.

Over the next five decades, this article became a favourite tool for corporate lawyers. In courtrooms across the world, it was used to tell judges and juries that the medical community didn’t see asbestos in talc as a real threat. Critics now argue that this single, biased article unfairly shaped public and legal perception for generations.

Breach of ethics

In a formal statement, The Lancet admitted that the lack of disclosure was a ‘clear violation’ of publishing standards. The current editors were blunt: if they had known about the author’s financial ties to Johnson & Johnson back in the 70s, they never would have published it.

While it was more common for articles to be unsigned in the past, modern science follows much stricter rules. Today, any researcher must clearly state their financial or professional ties to ensure their work isn’t being influenced by a paycheck.

The legal fallout

This news arrives as Johnson & Johnson faces more than 67,000 lawsuits from people who claim their talc products caused serious illnesses like ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

The company has denied any wrongdoing. Reacting to the retraction, a spokesperson argued that the move unfairly attacks past scientific debates and suggested that the issue is being ‘breathed into life’ only to help lawyers in ongoing court battles. Some legal experts also point out that a 50-year-old article might not hold much weight in a modern court today, regardless of the retraction.

The safety of talc remains a massive point of confusion. In 2024, the US FDA tried again to pass stricter testing rules, but the proposal was unexpectedly withdrawn in late 2025 for ‘further review.’

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.