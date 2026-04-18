A recent study says about 20% young Indians are pre-diabetic. Dr Archana Juneja, consultant endocrinologist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, says: “The growing prevalence of prediabetes among young Indians is largely linked to a combination of genetic susceptibility and modern lifestyle patterns. Indians are known to develop insulin resistance at a younger age and lower body weight compared to many other populations.

Sedentary habits, high intake of refined carbohydrates and ultra-processed foods, irregular sleep patterns, stress, and rising abdominal obesity are major contributors. Rapid urbanisation has also reduced daily physical activity, increasing the risk of metabolic disorders in younger age groups. Environmental pollution, endocrine disrupting chemicals like phthalate, BPAs, parabens, PVC, heavy metals, etc, used in everyday materials like plastics, shampoos, detergents, electronics also contribute to insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes.

Screening at such a young age is rare. What do you recommend, and what are the signs to look for?

Prediabetes often develops without obvious symptoms, which makes early screening important. Screening is recommended even in the first decade if high risk factors are present, especially excess weight and signs of insulin resistance. Individuals with risk factors such as family history of diabetes, excess weight, sedentary lifestyle, PCOS, or hypertension should consider screening earlier, even from their mid-20s. Tests such as fasting blood glucose or HbA1c can help detect the condition. While symptoms may not always appear, warning signs can include persistent fatigue, increased thirst, frequent urination, or darkened skin around the neck or armpits, which may signal insulin resistance.

What are the stats for prediabetes? Does it always progress to diabetes, or can it be reversed?

India has over 100 million people living with diabetes, and estimates suggest 130-140 million may be prediabetic. However, prediabetes does not inevitably progress to diabetes. Without intervention, about 5-10% of individuals may develop diabetes each year. The encouraging aspect is that prediabetes is often reversible, particularly when detected early. Lifestyle changes such as weight control, improved diet, and regular exercise can significantly reduce the risk of progression. With lifestyle changes, especially targeting weight reduction and improving body composition, about 1/3rd can revert to normalcy but can relapse when weight is regained.

What lifestyle changes do you advise to check progression to diabetes?

Preventing progression largely depends on consistent lifestyle modifications. Regular physical activity-at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week-helps improve insulin sensitivity. A balanced diet rich in whole grains, fibre, fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins, while limiting refined carbohydrates and sugary foods, is essential. Maintaining a healthy weight, getting adequate sleep, and managing stress also play an important role. Even modest weight loss of 5-7% can significantly reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

ALSO READ Hypertension a silent epidemic – WHO rings alarm bells

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.