Fatty liver disease is now being seen more often, especially among people who have sedentary lifestyles or unhealthy eating habits. Doctors say that diet and daily habits play a major role in protecting liver health.

Recently, gastroenterologist and hepatologist Dr. Saurabh Sethi shared a list of foods that may help people dealing with fatty liver. Dr. Sethi, who has trained at Harvard, AIIMS and Stanford, took to Instagram to talk about simple foods that could support liver health.

In the video shared on Instagram, the doctor listed seven foods that may help reduce liver fat and support better liver function when included as part of a balanced diet.

Coffee

Coffee was the first item on the list. According to Dr. Sethi, regular coffee consumption has been linked with several liver-related benefits.

“Regular coffee consumption is linked to lower liver inflammation, lower risk of liver fibrosis and lower risk of cirrhosis,” he wrote in the post.

Several studies have explored this connection. According to a study published in the journal Hepatology, people who drink coffee regularly may have a lower risk of developing liver fibrosis. Researchers believe antioxidants and polyphenols present in coffee may help protect liver cells.

Dr. Sethi said that for many people, one to three cups of coffee a day can support liver health.

Berries

Berries such as blueberries, strawberries and raspberries were also recommended. “These fruits contain fibre, polyphenols and antioxidants that may help reduce oxidative stress in the liver,” Dr. Sethi explained in the post.

Oxidative stress is one of the factors linked to liver inflammation. Foods rich in antioxidants may help reduce this stress and support liver health.

The doctor also advised washing berries well before eating them. A baking soda or vinegar rinse may help remove pesticide residue.

Olive oil

Another food mentioned by Dr. Sethi is extra virgin olive oil. “Extra virgin olive oil contains healthy monounsaturated fats and polyphenols,” his post read..

According to research published in the journal Nutrients, diets that include olive oil, such as the Mediterranean diet, may help reduce liver fat and improve metabolic health in people with fatty liver disease.

Nuts

Nuts such as almonds, walnuts and pistachios were also on the list. These nuts contain healthy fats, fibre and antioxidants that can support metabolic health. Studies have also linked regular nut consumption with better cholesterol levels and improved metabolic markers.

Dr. Sethi suggested eating a small handful of nuts each day.

Green leafy and cruciferous vegetables

The doctor also recommended including vegetables such as spinach, kale, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts.

These vegetables contain fibre, vitamins and plant compounds that support the body’s detoxification processes and overall metabolic health.

Beans and lentils

Beans and lentils are also helpful for people trying to improve liver health.

“Fibre can improve insulin sensitivity and support the gut microbiome, both important for fatty liver,” Dr. Sethi wrote.

A healthy gut is closely connected to better liver health, which is why fibre-rich foods like beans and lentils are often recommended.

Beets

Beets were the final food on the list shared by Dr. Sethi.

Beets contain fibre, nitrates and antioxidants known as betalains. These compounds may help reduce oxidative stress and support healthy liver function.

Health experts say that, along with including these foods in the diet, people should also stay active, maintain a healthy weight and limit highly processed foods and sugary drinks.