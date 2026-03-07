As per latest ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) data, 1 in 7 stroke patients in India are under 45 years of age. What do doctors observe clinically? Dr Tushar Raut, consultant, neurology, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, says: “This is alarming yet unsurprising to healthcare professionals like us, as we are seeing a surge in younger cases among working professionals in their 30s and 40s presenting with stroke symptoms driven by poor diets, prolonged work hours, lack of exercise, and chronic stress.

Many had undiagnosed hypertension, diabetes, or sleep apnea simply because they never got checked, feeling fine until it struck. Stroke is no longer just an elderly disease, with key risk factors spanning non-modifiable ones like advanced age, strong family history, and genetic issues (for example, high homocysteine), alongside modifiable culprits such as hypertension, diabetes mellitus, high cholesterol, sedentary lifestyle, cardiac ailments, smoking and tobacco use, and excess alcohol.

What are the reasons for higher incidences of stroke?

Stroke incidence arises from non-modifiable factors like age, sex, and genetics, as well as preventable ones fueling its rise. Hypertension leads the list, as high blood pressure silently triggers brain strokes, particularly in young people who skip routine check-ups. Diabetes significantly elevates risk through uncontrolled blood sugar. Sedentary habits and obesity worsen this, with excess weight linking directly to both hypertension and diabetes.

A body mass index of 25 kilograms per square metre or lower typically indicates a healthy range. Excess salt from processed foods, pickles, or raw additions drives hypertension, while the World Health Organization notes average daily intake should stay under 5 grams. Diets heavy in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and low saturated fats play a role. Smoking and tobacco can add as risk factor. Sleep apnea, identified by snoring, gasping, and daytime fatigue, disrupts night time breathing and heightens risks for stroke and heart attack if untreated.

What are the symptoms to watch out for?

Early recognition of stroke symptoms is critical for timely treatment. The acronym FAST is an easy way to remember the main warning signs:

1. Face Drooping: One side of the face may feel numb or appear to droop

2. Arm Weakness: There may be weakness or numbness in one arm

3. Speech Difficulty: The person may have slurred or unclear speech

4. Time to Call Emergency Services: Immediate medical help is crucial.

The window period for effective treatment is usually around 4 hours from symptom onset. Medications like clot-bursting injections can only be administered within this timeframe. Quick recognition and reaching a hospital on time can greatly improve recovery and reduce long-term disability.

Who is more at risk?

Individuals with uncontrolled hypertension, diabetes, or obesity are at a higher risk of stroke. Those with a family history of ischemic events such as heart attack, stroke, or thrombosis at a young age also need to be cautious, as genetic predisposition plays a role. People leading sedentary lives, consuming high-salt diets, or suffering from untreated sleep apnea are similarly vulnerable. Regular monitoring of blood pressure and blood sugar, combined with preventive health check-ups, can help identify risk factors early.

What lifestyle changes should be made to avoid a stroke?

Stroke prevention is possible through simple yet consistent lifestyle modifications. Adopting a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains while reducing salt and unhealthy fats is crucial. Limiting salt intake to under 5 grams per day, as recommended by the WHO, helps in maintaining blood pressure. It is advisable to quit or avoid smoking. Engaging in regular physical activity is equally important.

Moderate aerobic exercise, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming for at least 150 minutes per week, improves overall cardiovascular health, controls weight, and reduces stroke risk. Maintaining a healthy BMI (?25 kg/m²), managing stress, and getting adequate sleep also play essential roles in prevention. For individuals with diabetes, regular monitoring of blood sugar and adherence to medication and follow-up schedules is vital. Similarly, those with hypertension should track their blood pressure regularly and consult a doctor for management. People with symptoms of sleep apnea must seek medical evaluation and treatment.