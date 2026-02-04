A tragic incident in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, has once again brought the focus on the growing mental health crisis among children and teenagers in the digital age. On February 4, 2026, three minor sisters aged 12, 14 and 16 were found dead in what police have reported as a suspected suicide case. Investigations suggest that the girls may have been addicted to an online mobile game, though authorities are still probing the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

While mobile games and social media platforms are widely used as entertainment and social outlets, mental health experts warn that compulsive digital engagement can quietly take a serious toll on adolescents, whose minds are still developing.

A growing concern for mental health

Children today are growing up in a world dominated by screens. From online classes and mobile games to social media scrolling, digital exposure has become a constant part of daily life. While technology has its benefits, doctors say the lack of boundaries is becoming increasingly harmful.

Dr. Astik Joshi, Child, Adolescent and Forensic Psychiatrist at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, says he is witnessing a worrying rise in mental health issues linked to excessive screen use. “More than ever before, I am seeing increased anxiety, trouble sleeping, problems with focusing, and depressed mood due to too much time spent using screens,” he explains.

According to Dr. Joshi, the danger often goes unnoticed because screen use feels normal and socially acceptable. “There are many positive aspects of technology, but without limits, it can undermine mental health quietly. Screens should enhance life, not replace sleep, relationships, and self-care,” he adds.

Sonu Sood’s call sparks debate

Amid rising concerns, actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood recently urged the government to consider a nationwide ban on social media for children below the age of 16. Calling it ‘the need of the hour,’ Sood shared his worries on social media platform X, pointing out how children remain glued to their phones even while eating meals.

While some supported the idea of a ban, others questioned whether an outright restriction is practical or effective in the long run.

Is social media harming young minds?

Experts agree that social media affects children and teenagers differently than adults. Dr. Joshi explains that young people are especially vulnerable because their brains are still developing. “Social media amplifies comparison, body image issues, fear of missing out, and cyberbullying,” he says. “Teenagers are particularly sensitive to validation and rejection, which can worsen anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem.”

A 2024 study published in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Mental Health found that frequent and problematic social media use was linked to a significant increase in psychological symptoms such as anxiety, depression and negative thoughts among adolescents, compared with earlier decades, suggesting that social media behaviour contributes to rising mental health issues in young people.

While not every child will experience severe mental health issues, clinical experience increasingly shows that excessive and unmonitored social media use can be harmful, especially when it replaces real-life interaction and healthy routines.

Ban or better awareness: Which is better?

The idea of banning social media has sparked strong opinions. Dr. Joshi believes that while a complete ban may offer short-term relief, it is not a long-term solution. “Education, digital literacy, parental involvement, and platform accountability are far more sustainable,” he explains.

He stresses that children need guidance, not just restrictions. Teaching them how to identify harmful content, regulate their usage, and understand online risks helps them build lifelong digital habits. “Simply limiting access without education doesn’t prepare them for the real world,” he says.

What is the right age for social media?

There is no fixed ‘perfect’ age to start using social media, but experts suggest delaying exposure as much as possible. According to Dr. Joshi, early teens around 13 or 14 years is a safer stage if usage is supervised. By this age, children develop better emotional maturity, impulse control, and basic understanding of online risks.

“Gradual and guided exposure is far healthier than unrestricted access at a very young age,” he said.

Are screens replacing real human connection

One of the biggest concerns is whether screens are slowly replacing face-to-face relationships. Dr. Joshi believes this is already happening to some extent. “Digital communication can never fully replace real human interaction,” he says. “Face-to-face connections help develop empathy, emotional regulation, and social skills.”

Ironically, excessive reliance on online connections can increase loneliness. “People may feel connected digitally, but over time, they experience emotional isolation. Balance is key,” he adds.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.

If you or someone you know is in distress or struggling with mental health, please seek help immediately.