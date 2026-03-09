The recent incident involving YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, has once again brought attention to the mental health challenges faced by social media influencers.

Dobhal is currently hospitalised after crashing his Toyota Fortuner on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway. According to reports, the vehicle was being driven at nearly 160 km/h before the accident took place.

While road accidents involving influencers often make headlines, this case has sparked a deeper conversation online. The reason is not just the crash itself, but the events that reportedly unfolded moments before it.

Instagram live before the crash

What has shocked many people is that Dobhal was reportedly live on Instagram while driving. The livestream was being watched by more than 80,000 viewers at the time.

During the broadcast, the 28-year-old content creator appeared visibly emotional. Viewers who watched the live claim that he spoke in a distressed tone and referred to the drive as his ‘final drive.’

In the video, he also spoke to his mother and reportedly asked for ‘love in the next birth,’ describing the drive as a farewell. Moments later, the accident happened.

Clips from the livestream soon began circulating on social media, leaving many viewers shocked and worried about the influencer’s state of mind.

Posts hinting at personal struggles

In the days before the crash, Dobhal had shared several posts and videos that hinted at personal struggles.

In one earlier video, he spoke about feeling isolated and mentioned ongoing family disputes. He also claimed that he had previously attempted to take his own life.

These statements have now resurfaced online, with many followers saying the signs of emotional distress may have been visible earlier.

The incident has triggered widespread discussions about the pressure influencers face, especially when they deal with criticism, trolling and the constant expectations of social media audiences.

How online hate can affect mental health

Mental health experts say that continuous trolling and online hate can have a serious psychological impact.

The FinancialExpress.com got in touch with Dr. Astik Joshi, Child, Adolescent and Forensic Psychiatrist at Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh in New Delhi, who shares that constant negative comments can slowly damage a person’s emotional well-being.

“Trolls and the hate that they generate online may cause serious mental anguish. Constant negative remarks and attacks can make the individual feel overwhelmed with stress and anxiety, have low self-esteem and feel isolated from their peers,” Dr. Joshi explained.

He added that repeated exposure to negativity over time can lead to deeper mental health concerns.

“People may begin to doubt themselves, experience sleep disturbances and possibly develop symptoms of depression and anxiety,” he said.

The pressure of being in the public eye

Experts also say that sudden internet fame can make these challenges even harder to deal with. According to Dr. Joshi, influencers often feel intense pressure to maintain a perfect image for their audience.

“When influencers suddenly gain popularity, they are constantly being observed and judged by their audience. Many feel pressure to meet expectations and present themselves as perfect,” he told the FinancialExpress.

Constant comparisons, criticism and negative feedback can create anxiety and emotional exhaustion.

“Influencers may experience anxiety due to performance pressure and emotional exhaustion as they try to separate their personal identity from their online persona,” he added.

Why support systems matter

Mental health professionals stress that influencers, like anyone else, need healthy ways to cope with stress and online pressure.

Dr. Joshi suggests that setting boundaries with social media is one of the most important steps. “Limiting exposure to negative remarks, taking breaks from social media and focusing on supportive communities can help protect emotional well-being,” he said.

He also emphasised that professional help should not be ignored.

“Therapy and counselling can help individuals process stress, build resilience and manage the emotional impact of online pressure,” Dr. Joshi added.

The incident involving Anurag Dobhal has once again highlighted an uncomfortable reality. Behind the followers, views and viral videos, influencers are still human beings who can struggle with emotional pressure just like anyone else.