While many people see aging as an unavoidable loss of energy and health, Chuando Tan has spent years showing that a disciplined lifestyle can slow that process down significantly. The Singaporean photographer and former model has become a global face for ‘age-defying’ wellness; maintaining a physique and skin texture that lead many to mistake him for someone half his age. Tan is currently 59 years old, yet he continues to look like he is in his late 20s.

According to reports from The Straits Times, his appearance is not the result of secret medical procedures, but rather a strict commitment to a specific lifestyle. He believes that a person’s physical appearance is a direct result of how they take care of their health. By focusing on a balance of healthy eating, regular exercise, enough rest, and mindfulness, he has maintained a level of fitness that is uncommon for men his age.

Tan’s dietary philosophy

Tan’s primary secret to maintaining his appearance is a philosophy that credits 70% of his look to his diet and 30% to exercise. He views food as the most important factor in how the body ages.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, his day typically begins with a high-protein breakfast of six eggs. To manage his cholesterol, he consumes only two of the yolks and pairs the eggs with a glass of milk, occasionally adding avocado or berries.

For lunch and dinner, Tan sticks to simple, whole foods. His meals usually consist of grilled chicken with brown rice and roasted vegetables or a clear fish soup. He told CNA Lifestyle that he avoids processed sugars, coffee, alcohol, and smoking, as he believes these habits can trigger inflammation and accelerate the aging process.

He also makes it a point to finish his last meal of the day at least five hours before going to sleep to allow his body to focus on cellular repair rather than digestion.

The 59-year-old’s anti-ageing workout routine

While many assume Tan spends his entire day in the gym, he emphasizes consistency over intensity. The Indian Express notes that he performs strength training sessions roughly three to five times a week, lasting about 30 to 90 minutes each.

He focuses on compound movements like squats and push-ups to maintain muscle density. As he approaches 60, he has publicly warned against lifting heavy weights that might cause injury; instead favoring low-impact activities like swimming, which he does for about an hour most evenings.

Recovery is another major part of his routine. Tan told Vogue Singapore that he makes sure to get at least eight hours of sleep and tries to be in bed by 11:00 PM. He feels that internal stress plays a big role in how quickly a person looks older, so he stays focused on creative work to keep a positive mindset.

Even with his fame, his skincare is quite simple; he uses a gentle cleanser and moisturizer every day. He has mentioned that while he dyes his hair to hide grays, he stays away from plastic surgery.