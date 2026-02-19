Florida rapper Lil Poppa (Janarious Mykel Wheeler) has passed away at the age of 25. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office in Georgia confirmed his death to TMZ. Soon after the news broke, speculation circulated online about the circumstances of his death. Some unverified reports suggested suicide, but many fans pointed to Lil Poppa’s well-known struggle with sickle cell anemia.

The rapper had openly discussed living with the condition, and his documentary, Blessed, I Guess. He reportedly talked about the pain and challenges he faced as a young artist navigating life with a chronic illness.

What is Sickle Cell Anemia?

Sickle cell anemia is an inherited blood disorder that affects the body’s red blood cells. Normally, these cells are round and flexible, allowing them to carry oxygen smoothly through blood vessels. In people with sickle cell anemia, the cells become rigid and crescent-shaped. This abnormal shape can block blood flow, causing sudden, intense pain, organ damage, and a host of other complications.

The condition can affect many parts of the body. People with sickle cell anemia may experience chronic pain, strokes, lung or eye problems, kidney issues, and fatigue. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the disease affects over 100,000 people in the United States, most of whom are Black or African American. A smaller proportion, around 3–9 percent, are Hispanic or Latino. Globally, about 8 million people carry the disease.

Symptoms and challenges of Sickle Cell Anemia

Sickle cell anemia often shows signs early in life. Children may develop jaundice, a yellowing of the skin and eyes caused by the breakdown of red blood cells. Fatigue and irritability are common due to low oxygen levels in the body. Painful swelling in the hands and feet, called dactylitis, is often among the first noticeable symptoms.

The disease also slows growth and development, makes patients more vulnerable to infections, and can affect vision. Pain episodes, known as pain crises, may strike without warning and often require urgent medical attention. Treatment can involve medications, blood transfusions, and, in some cases, bone marrow transplants. Managing the condition also means careful daily routines, including staying hydrated and avoiding extreme temperatures.

Fans react

Social media quickly filled with messages of grief and support. One user on X wrote, “Lil Poppa has sickle cell anemia; his cause of death wasn’t reported, so I don’t know why people keep saying suicide… as someone with sickle cell, this could definitely be a factor.” Another commented, “I never knew Lil Poppa had sickle cell, that explains why he was so on and off with music, always in pain.”