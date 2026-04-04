Most people with kidney stones are advised high fluid intake. But a recent study indicates that it might not be as simple, indicating that hydration alone might not work, or adequate hydration might not be happening. So what are the current guidelines for kidney stones apart from hydration? Dr Shyam Varma, robotic urologist and renal transplant surgeon, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Andheri, says: “For decades, the advice for kidney stone sufferers has been simple: drink more water. But a landmark study published this month in ‘The Lancet’ suggests it is not that straightforward.

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While high fluid intake remains crucial, researchers from Duke University found that even with strong motivation and daily support, maintaining the very high fluid levels needed to prevent stones is far more challenging than previously assumed for many patients. Beyond drinking 2.5 to 3 litres of water daily, current medical guidelines emphasise a multi-pronged approach:

Dietary modifications: Reduce sodium (salt), limit animal protein, and avoid excessive oxalate-rich foods like spinach and nuts. Surprisingly, adequate dietary calcium (from food, not supplements) is now recommended as it binds oxalate in the gut.

Metabolic evaluation: Patients with recurrent stones should undergo 24-hour urine testing to identify specific risk

factors like high calcium, oxalate, or uric acid levels.

Medications: For recurrent calcium stones, doctors may prescribe thiazide diuretics (to reduce urinary calcium), allopurinol (for uric acid stones), or potassium citrate (to alkalinise urine).

What are the multiple factors causing kidney stones?

Kidney stones form when urine becomes too concentrated, allowing minerals and salts to crystallise. The culprits are often a mix of lifestyle and medical factors:

Diet: High intake of salt, sugar, animal protein, and oxalates

Dehydration: Chronic low fluid intake concentrates urine

Obesity: Excess weight alters urine acid balance

Sedentary lifestyle: Impacts the calcium metabolism

Medical conditions: Gout, hyperparathyroidism, inflammatory bowel disease, and recurrent urinary infections

Genetics: Family history increases susceptibility to stones

Medications: Certain diuretics, antibiotics, and protease inhibitors.

Can kidney stone formations be stopped or is it a recurrent condition always?

Kidney stones are notoriously recurrent; nearly 50% of people who develop one will have another within 5 years without preventive measures. However, recurrence is not inevitable. With personalised lifestyle changes, dietary adjustments, and targeted medications based on metabolic testing, many patients can break the cycle entirely. The key is identifying your specific stone type (calcium oxalate, uric acid, struvite, or cystine) and tailoring prevention accordingly.

What are the latest treatment methods besides surgery?

While surgery remains necessary for large or complex stones, several minimally invasive options now dominate treatment:

Medical Expulsive Therapy (MET): Alpha-blocker medications (like tamsulosin) relax the ureter, helping small stones (under 5 mm) pass naturally with less pain.

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL): Uses sound waves from outside the body to break stones into sand-like fragments that pass easily.

Ureteroscopy with Laser Lithotripsy (URS): A thin scope is passed through the urethra to the ureter/kidney, where a laser breaks the stone into dust or small pieces with no incisions needed.

Retrograde Intrarenal Surgery (RIRS): A flexible ureteroscope reaches stones inside the kidney, allowing laser fragmentation even for difficult locations.

For very large stones, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL): A keyhole procedure through the back remains the gold standard, but newer techniques can reduce recovery times and complications.

Kidney stone management has evolved from a one-size-fits-all “drink water” approach to personalised, evidence-based prevention and minimally invasive treatment. While hydration remains foundational, success lies in combining diet, lifestyle, metabolic testing, and targeted therapies.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.