Online gaming has been making headlines more often these days, and not just because it’s popular. For many people, gaming is a way to unwind or escape stress. But doctors say long hours of intense gaming can quietly take a toll on both the mind and the body. The pressure to stay focused, the emotional highs and lows, and the lack of breaks can build stress without the players realising it. Recent cases of health emergencies during gaming have made doctors warn that something that feels like harmless fun can turn risky. But how exactly is this gaming habit affecting our brains?

To get an answer, we got in touch with a psychiatrist to understand how online gaming can be harmful for our body.

Dr Astik Joshi, Child, Adolescent and Forensic Psychiatrist at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, explained that gaming can activate the body’s fight-or-flight response.

“When someone is deeply involved in gaming, the body releases stress hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol,” Dr Joshi said. “These hormones increase heart rate and blood pressure.”

ALSO READ Gaming as emotional escape? Experts warn lonely children face higher addiction risk

He added that frequent emotional arousal during gaming sessions can be risky for people with existing medical conditions. “For individuals with poor stress tolerance or hypertension, such spikes can increase the chances of serious medical emergencies, including brain haemorrhage,” he said.

Why pre-existing conditions raise the risk

Dr Joshi said prolonged gaming sessions often involve long periods of sitting, lack of physical movement and disrupted sleep patterns. “All of these factors contribute to rising blood pressure,” he said. “Emotional overstimulation from gaming further increases physiological stress.”

He also pointed out that continuous headphone use can intensify sensory input. “It can prevent players from noticing fatigue or discomfort, delaying recognition of warning signs,” he added.

When gaming becomes a health concern

According to Dr Joshi, gaming becomes problematic when it starts replacing normal coping mechanisms and daily responsibilities.

“If gaming leads to neglect of sleep, social interaction and self-care, it should be seen as a warning sign,” he said. “Withdrawal symptoms such as anxiety, anger or restlessness when not gaming are also indicators of potential addiction.”

He added that excessive gaming in young adults can lead to impulsive behaviour, emotional instability and difficulty managing stress over time.

ALSO READ Are cigarettes and junk food similar? Scientists uncover a surprising link between the two

Warning signs families should watch for

Experts say families should be alert to behavioural and physical changes linked to excessive gaming. “These include mood swings, irritability, social withdrawal, poor concentration, headaches, sleep disturbances and constant fatigue,” Dr Joshi said.

Resistance when limits are set or withdrawal from routine activities can also point to psychological distress, he added.

Preventive steps and need for balance

Dr Joshi stressed the importance of balance and early intervention. “Gamers should follow a routine with regular breaks, physical activity and healthier ways of managing stress,” he said. “Parents need to encourage open conversations and promote balanced screen habits.”

He also said gaming platforms can play a role by offering time reminders and digital well-being tools.

Triple suicide and recent death of a 22-year-old shows that though online gaming continues to grow in popularity, doctors say cases of digital addiction are becoming more common and may turn fatal if steps are not taken to stop it.