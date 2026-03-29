If you are a vegetarian trying to get fit, hitting your daily protein goals can feel like a full-time job. Vinod Channa, the celebrity trainer who coached Nita and Anant Ambani through their weight-loss journeys, recently took to Instagram to explain why whey protein is more than just a gym supplement for the modern lifestyle. In his Instagram video, Channa explains why some people should use it, and others can skip it.

Channa explains that while whole foods like eggs and chicken are top-tier protein sources, they aren’t always easy to carry around during a busy workday. For professionals constantly on the move, whey protein offers a portable, ‘authentic’ way to make sure the body recovers properly after a workout without the hassle of meal prep.

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The struggle with plant-based protein

One of the biggest hurdles for vegetarians is the sheer volume of food needed to hit high protein targets. Channa points out that relying only on traditional sources like moong dal or other pulses can actually cause physical discomfort.

“If you are a vegetarian with very high protein requirements, you simply cannot consume enough moong to meet those needs,” Channa shared in his post. He warned that trying to eat massive amounts of boiled pulses can overwhelm the digestive system, often leading to constipation because the body can’t process that much fibre-heavy food at once.

Because of this ‘digestive limit,’ Channa suggests that whey protein is an excellent ‘concentrated’ alternative. It allows vegetarians to hit their nutritional markers without the bloat or the struggle of overeating. The 2025–2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans suggest adults aim for about 1.2 to 1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily, significantly higher than earlier guidelines, to support muscle health, especially as people age.

When can you skip the scoop?

Despite his support for the supplement, Channa admits it isn’t a ‘must-have’ for everyone. He explains that non-vegetarians who regularly eat fish or chicken can usually meet their daily requirements through their meals alone.

He also shared a hidden benefit of eating whole animal proteins, the ‘thermic effect.’ This is when your body burns calories just by working to break down and digest solid food. “Even while you are simply sitting down, your body is actively burning calories just to process the food you have eaten,” he explained.

A solution for the sweet tooth

For those who do choose to use it, Channa notes that whey protein has the added benefit of acting as a healthy treat. With flavours like chocolate and vanilla, it can satisfy sugar cravings while helping to build lean muscle and reduce body fat.

Channa’s advice is about practicality. If your schedule is too hectic or your diet is too restricted to get enough protein from a plate, a supplement is a smart, healthy way to bridge that gap.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.