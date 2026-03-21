Social media is full of so-called experts advising lifestyle changes and diet to curb inflammation, which is being blamed for just about every malaise. But what exactly is inflammation? Dr Jyotsna Oak, consultant, internal medicine & rheumatology, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, says: “Most people only think about inflammation when something visibly goes wrong, a swollen finger, a tender joint, a wound that turns red around the edges.

But the process starts long before any of that becomes visible, and it starts because the body is trying to help. When the immune system detects a problem, whether that is a cut, a pathogen, or damaged cells, it sends chemical messengers that pull blood and immune cells toward the affected area. That activity produces the warmth, redness, swelling, and pain people associate with inflammation. Uncomfortable as those signs are, they exist for a reason. They are how the body concentrates its repair resources where they are needed most.

Short-term inflammation that resolves after healing is normal and necessary. The version that becomes a health concern is chronic inflammation, where the immune system stays switched on well past any actual threat, and over time starts working against the body’s own tissues.

What causes inflammation, and is it age related?

The triggers range from obvious to invisible. Bacterial and viral infections, physical injuries, chemical exposure, and autoimmune responses are among the most direct causes. What gets less attention is how everyday habits quietly drive chronic inflammation. A diet built around ultra-processed foods, refined carbohydrates, and added sugar keeps low-grade inflammatory activity ticking in the background. Carrying excess weight, smoking, physical inactivity,poor sleep, and sustained psychological stress all contribute to the same problem. Age adds another layer. As the immune system gets older, it tends to lose its ability to fully disengage between threats, producing a subtle but persistent baseline of inflammatory activity that researchers call inflammaging. This state has been linked to cardiovascular disease, arthritis, metabolic disorders, and neurodegenerative conditions.

How is inflammation diagnosed?

Acute inflammation is usually self-evident through heat, swelling, pain, and sometimes fever. Chronic inflammation is harder to catch because it often produces no obvious symptoms in the early stages. People may feel persistently tired or generally unwell and attribute it to stress or ageing rather than flagging it medically.

Blood tests are the standard detection method. CRP, a protein the liver produces during active inflammation, is one of the most commonly ordered markers. ESR measures how quickly red blood cells settle in a sample, with faster settling pointing to elevated inflammatory proteins. Neither test identifies the root cause on its own, but both confirm whether inflammatory activity is present and whether further investigation is needed.

Is inflammation curable?

For acute inflammation with a clear cause, yes. Treat the infection, heal the injury, and the response resolves along with it. Chronic inflammation is a different matter. In most cases it is managed rather than cured, by addressing the underlying condition, adjusting lifestyle factors that feed it, and sometimes using medication to reduce immune overactivity. Caught early, the long-term damage it can cause is largely preventable.

What lifestyle changes can help control inflammation?

Diet is the most direct lever most people have. Vegetables, fruit, whole grains, nuts, and omega-3 sources like oily fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts provide the nutrients that help the immune system regulate itself. Regular moderate exercise improves circulation, supports metabolic function, and helps keep body weight in a range where excess fat is not chronically provoking immune responses. Sleep is underestimated in this context. Seven to eight hours of quality sleep each night is one of the main windows during which the immune system resets. Cutting it short regularly disrupts that process. Managing chronic stress, reducing tobacco use, and limiting alcohol consumption remove further inflammatory triggers from the equation.

What are the adverse effects of inflammation?

Cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and several cancers all have well-documented links to sustained inflammatory activity. There is also growing evidence connecting chronic inflammation to cognitive decline. It rarely announces itself until real damage has already accumulated. There is no single moment, just a gradual erosion happening quietly over years. That is why the habits that keep it in check matter most as prevention rather than as a response after the fact.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.