For the first time, obesity surpassed underweight as the more prevalent form of malnutrition in 2025, affecting 1 in 10 — or 188 million — school-aged children and adolescents, and placing them at risk of life-threatening diseases, Unicef warned in a report in September last year. In India, the situation is equally concerning, if not more, as the country now ranks second globally for children who are overweight and living with obesity, only after China and beating the US and other Western nations, according to the World Obesity Atlas 2026. There has been a rapid growth in the number of children becoming overweight and living with obesity in the past 20 years, as per Dr Srirangam Vamshi, endocrinologist at the Apollo Sugar Clinic in Hyderabad. “Childhood obesity is becoming a growing public health concern in India,” he adds.

An expanding risk

According to Dr Deepika Singhal, director of pediatrics and neurology at Yatharth Super Specialty Hospital, Greater Noida (West), there are 33 million children in India who are overweight and living with obesity today.

“This works out to an overall prevalence of 9% among children below the age of 20 years. This is projected to grow annually by 6.2%,” she says, adding that by 2035, the prevalence of overweight and obesity in Indian children will rise to 25%. “In day-to-day practice, we are now more frequently dealing with overweight children, many of whom are developing early signs of lifestyle-related diseases,” she says, adding, “Urban children have dramatically higher rates of obesity than their rural counterparts.” However, “the trend that is even more worrying is that obesity is now creeping into semi-urban and rural areas, reflecting among all class groups”, adds Dr Singhal.

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The other concerning part, according to Dr Rahul Verma, director, paediatrics and neonatology, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, is that “childhood obesity persists into adulthood, raising risks of diabetes, coronary heart disease, atherosclerosis, gout, and hip fractures”. “In India, high BMI in kids projects rises in hypertension (2.99M to 4.21M), hyperglycemia, high triglycerides, and liver disease by 2040.” The last National Family Health Survey Report (NFHS-5 for 2019-2021) showed a concerning hike in obesity in children under 5 years as well as adolescents, growing by 125% in under-5 children from 2006-2021, and 127% in adolescent children in the same period.

Dr Singhal points out a few harmful traits in our lifestyles. “Many parents see a ‘chubby child’ as a healthy child,” she says. She adds, “With rapid urbanisation, many parents equate love with food, increasing processed food intake and rising obesity in children.”

Early onset, lifelong impact

Dr Vamshi from Apollo shares the contributing health factors that may lead to obesity. “Genetically predisposed children have too many calories and may have had hormonal changes too. In addition to hormones and how well a child sleeps, several factors starting at birth with the mother’s health and feeding have been linked to childhood obesity,” he says, adding, “Processed foods and spending less time outside have increased the rate of obesity over the past several years.”

Unicef’s Child Nutrition Global Report of 2025 found that fast foods, ultra-processed foods, and beverages – high in fat, sugar, and salt — are increasingly replacing fruits, vegetables, and traditional diets. They attribute this to aggressive and targeted marketing campaigns as well as easy availability of these products. “Childhood obesity creates a much larger problem than just the child being obese,” says Dr Vamshi, adding: “Up to 80% of obese teens will still be obese as adults and have an earlier onset of chronic diseases.”

Dr Singhal shares the various long-term impacts that childhood obesity can have in adulthood — type 2 diabetes, patterns of hypertension and cardiovascular disease, fatty liver, hormonal abnormalities like polycystic ovarian syndrome, psychological effects like poor self-esteem and anxiety due to social stigma as well. Dr Singhal stresses, “This is why early intervention is essential.”

Benchmarks, warning signs

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), anything over a body mass index (BMI) of 24 kg/m2 is considered overweight and obese — as of now, the average BMI of Indians stands between 21 and 23 kg/m2. The ideal BMI for school-aged children and adolescents is considered to be 17-18.5 kg/m2. However, due to the unique metabolic factors impacting the weight and health of South Asians, the Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines mark 22-23 kg/m2 as the safe level, anything over that being considered obese.

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Dr Verma adds, “For children aged 5-18 years, the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) uses BMI charts with adult-equivalent cutoffs — below the 23rd percentile is normal or healthy; 23-27 indicates overweight; and above 27 indicates obesity.” Dr Singhal says that from a clinical perspective, prevention is determined by the family. Strategies include controlling the diet by cutting down on junk food and sugary drinks in favour of home-cooked complete meals, engaging them in at least 60 minutes of physical activity, spending time outdoors and limiting screen time, tracking of weight and height measurements to monitor that they are within safe limits.

She also shares some visible warning signs which may be a cause for concern and should be assessed medically. “For the layperson, some warning signs include excess fat around the abdomen, shortness of breath on physical exertion, less physical stamina, and clothes appearing more snug in fit without the child growing taller in proportion.”

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Prevention, early intervention

Marie-Claude Desilets, chief of nutrition for Unicef India, speaking at a panel on increasing rate of childhood obesity in India based on the Child Nutrition Global Report of 2025, had said, “The country is beginning to face the triple burden of malnutrition — stunting and wasting, micronutrient deficiencies and obesity — often coexisting in the same family or even the same person. India has a unique opportunity to act now to prevent overweight and obesity in children.”

The Indian government has undertaken measures such as the Fit India Movement encouraging yoga and exercise as well as play in schools, the Eat Right India campaign as well as the POSHAN Abhiyan which covers nutrition related policies for Anganwadis, pregnant mothers, children in infancy, and midday meal for government school children, among others. More recently, the mandating of sugar boards in all Indian schools detailing the drawbacks of excess sugar consumption has also been implemented.

The ICMR’s National Institute of Nutrition in collaboration with Unicef and others created the LFOF (Let’s Fix Our Food) consortium in March 2025, whose objective is to improve food environments for children and adolescents in the country. The LFOF called for a list of measures for this purpose, including health taxes on salt and sugar-rich foods, front of pack nutrition labelling, restrictions on junk food and ultra processed food marketing, and more. Dr Vamshi elaborates on the several factors that must be considered when determining if the BMI of a child is within safe limits. “A measurement of a child’s weight only will not provide a complete picture of whether they are obese. Weight and height will provide a body mass index for their age; however, waist circumference, blood pressure, and some blood tests work in conjunction with BMI to help determine if a child is overweight or at risk of becoming overweight,” he explains.

“Preventing obesity is easier than treating it,”he stresses. “Ways to help prevent obesity are to prepare healthy, balanced meals at home; have children participate in activities daily; limit screen time; and provide adequate rest/sleep. In addition, parents should be aware of the signs of obesity: rapid weight gain, too little physical activity, and regular consumption of unhealthy foods.” He says that addressing childhood obesity early is not just a mere health priority, it is

in fact essential for securing a healthy future generation.

In conclusion, Dr Verma adds that on a larger scale, schools should ban energy-dense snacks, and integrate nutrition education in the curriculum. “Parents should model healthy diets and activity, read the labelling on foods, and encourage physical playtime over gadgets,” he emphasises.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.