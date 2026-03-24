India’s national drug regulator has stepped up its surveillance of the supply chain for GLP-1-based weight-loss drugs. This move comes amid growing concerns over unauthorised sales, misuse, and aggressive promotion, especially as cheaper generic versions of these popular medications hit the market.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) held inspections across 49 entities nationwide. These checks targeted online pharmacies, wholesalers, retailers, and wellness or ‘slimming’ clinics. The goal is to ensure these specialised, prescription-only drugs like semaglutide are not being diverted through illegal channels or sold ‘on-demand’ without proper medical oversight.

This vigilance is a result of a strict advisory issued on March 10, 2026. The regulator cautioned pharmaceutical companies against using influencers or ‘surrogate’ advertisements to promote weight-loss drugs directly to the public. Officials explained that these medications are strictly for patients under the care of endocrinologists or internal medicine specialists.

Parallel crackdown on unapproved Fixed-Dose Combinations (FDCs)

In a separate but related move, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) launched a nationwide hunt on Monday for unapproved Fixed-Dose Combinations (FDCs). Authorities have been asked to examine approximately 90 formulations that may be circulating without the necessary central regulatory approvals.

The list of flagged products is broad, covering everyday medicines ranging from multivitamins and folic acid formulations to common cough syrups and paracetamol combinations. It also includes skin creams containing clotrimazole and betamethasone, as well as pain relief tablets like diclofenac potassium and dicyclomine hydrochloride.

The regulator warned that the presence of unapproved drugs in the market is a “serious concern” that compromises patient safety, as these combinations have not been officially tested for efficacy or side effects.

Expert warnings on generic Semaglutide

The patent for the innovator version of semaglutide expired on March 20, 2026, allowing several Indian pharma giants to launch generic versions at a fraction of the original cost. While this increases accessibility for those with obesity or Type 2 diabetes, it also increases the risk of ‘reckless consumption.’

Dr. Nikhil Tandon, Professor and Head of Endocrinology at AIIMS Delhi, told ANI that these are ‘serious medicines for a serious problem.’ He warned that while GLP-1 drugs are highly effective, they must not be used without a foundation of diet and exercise, and certainly not without a doctor’s supervision.

What are the next steps for regulators?

The DCGI has instructed state regulators to adopt a zero tolerance policy. Surveillance is expected to remain high in the coming weeks. Entities found violating prescription norms or selling unapproved combinations face strict penalties, including the cancellation of manufacturing and sale licenses, heavy fines, and potential prosecution.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.