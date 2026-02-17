Cancer is emerging rapidly among Indians, with hospitals across the country witnessing a steady surge in new cases. From major metros to smaller towns, doctors report rising diagnoses of oral, breast, lung and colorectal cancers. Lifestyle changes, tobacco consumption, obesity and untreated infections are accelerating this increase. A new global analysis now shows how a significant share of these cancers can actually be prevented.

Four in ten cancer cases linked to preventable causes

A major report by the World Health Organization (WHO) and its cancer research arm, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), estimates that 37 per cent of all new cancer cases worldwide in 2022, around 7.1 million cases, were linked to preventable causes.

The study reviewed 30 risk factors across 185 countries and 36 cancer types. These included tobacco, alcohol, high body mass index (BMI), physical inactivity, air pollution, ultraviolet radiation and nine cancer-causing infections.

Tobacco emerged as the single largest preventable cause globally, responsible for 15 per cent of new cancer cases. Infections accounted for 10 per cent, while alcohol contributed to 3 per cent. Lung, stomach and cervical cancers together made up nearly half of all preventable cases.

What these findings mean for India

In India, experts say the findings are deeply concerning because many of these risk factors are widespread.

Dr Pallavi Redhu, Consultant – Medical Oncology at Kailash Hospital and Neuro Institute, said the Indian cancer burden is strongly linked to lifestyle and infection-related causes.

“In the Indian context, these preventable risk factors are highly significant because a large proportion of our cancer burden is directly linked to lifestyle and infection-related causes,” she said.

Highlighting tobacco as the biggest threat, she added, “Tobacco, whether smoked in bidis or consumed smokeless as gutkha, stands as the leading culprit, fueling over 95 per cent of oral cancers, alongside sharp rises in lung and throat cases.”

She also pointed to infections as a major contributor. “HPV infections persist as a silent threat, causing nearly all cervical cancers that claim over 80,000 women’s lives yearly, worsened by low vaccination and screening gaps in rural areas. Similarly, H. pylori infection is linked to stomach cancer.”

At the same time, lifestyle changes are reshaping cancer patterns. “Rising obesity levels, urban lifestyles and reduced physical activity are contributing to an increase in breast, colorectal and other metabolic-related cancers,” Dr Redhu shared. “The key message for India is clear: stronger tobacco control, wider HPV vaccination, improved screening programmes and healthier lifestyle adoption could significantly reduce future cancer cases,” she further added.

Prevention and early detection can change outcomes

Experts emphasise that prevention and early detection have the power to dramatically reshape cancer outcomes.

“Prevention, early detection and lifestyle interventions have the power to dramatically change cancer outcomes both locally and nationally,” Dr Redhu said. “A large number of cancers develop silently over years, which means timely preventive action can significantly reduce incidence.”

She stressed that strong tobacco control, HPV vaccination, maintaining a healthy weight, regular physical activity and limiting alcohol intake can substantially lower individual cancer risk.

“Equally important is early detection through structured screening programmes for breast, cervical, oral and colorectal cancers. When cancer is diagnosed at an early stage, treatment outcomes are far better, survival rates improve and treatment costs are lower,” she explained.

Dr Redhu added that national programmes can make a tangible difference. “At a national level, investing in awareness campaigns and scaling these via Ayushman Bharat’s screening for breast, oral and cervical cancers could avert a significant number of cases, lowering costs per late-stage patient early on and freeing resources for underserved districts. This not only saves lives but also reduces the overall healthcare burden and economic impact of cancer.”

What individuals and policymakers can do

While systemic reforms are essential, individual choices also matter. “Individuals can significantly reduce their cancer risk by making informed lifestyle choices,” Dr Redhu said. “Avoiding all forms of tobacco is the single most important step. Limiting alcohol intake, maintaining a healthy weight, staying physically active and adopting a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables also play a crucial role.”

She emphasised the role of vaccination and screening. “Vaccination against HPV and hepatitis B can prevent infection-related cancers, while participating in regular screening for breast, cervical, oral and colorectal cancers helps detect disease at an early, more treatable stage.”

At the policy level, she believes coordinated action is vital. “Strong public health policies such as stricter tobacco control laws, wider vaccination coverage, accessible screening programmes and sustained awareness campaigns can dramatically reduce cancer incidence.”

Looking ahead, she warned that India’s projected 1.5 million annual cancer cases by 2030 could overwhelm families and the healthcare system if urgent action is not taken. “When prevention and early detection become part of routine healthcare, together, these could slash India’s projected annual cases by a third, easing families’ grief and economic toll,” she said.

The global findings reinforce a clear message: many cancers do not have to happen. With stronger policies, public awareness and timely medical intervention, India has a real opportunity to slow the rapid rise of cancer and protect millions of lives.