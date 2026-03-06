When 28-year-old Rachita Ramesh began feeling constantly exhausted, she dismissed it as part of new motherhood. Sleepless nights, breastfeeding and caring for an infant had taken a toll. “I thought it was just fatigue,” Rachita shares with The FinancialExpress.com. “I had recently delivered my baby. Everyone around me said it was normal to feel drained.”

But in August 2023, something changed. Rachita experienced unusually heavy menstrual bleeding that lasted nearly ten days. “That’s when I felt something wasn’t right,” she said. “It was far more intense than anything I had experienced before.”

ALSO READ Think protein is king? A gut doctor says fibre may matter more for your microbiome

A routine check-up that changed everything

Initially, she consulted a gynaecologist and was started on intravenous medication and oral therapy to control the bleeding. When there was little improvement, she decided to undergo a comprehensive health check-up at Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road.

The blood reports were alarming. Her haemoglobin and platelet counts were dangerously low. “I remember being told that I needed to see a haematologist immediately,” she told me. “That word itself scared me.”

Further investigations, including a bone marrow examination and advanced molecular testing, confirmed the diagnosis: B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL), a rapidly progressing cancer of the blood and bone marrow.

“I was shocked,” Rachita says. “Cancer was the last thing on my mind. I had gone in thinking I was just anaemic.”

Understanding high-risk acute lymphoblastic leukaemia

Speaking to The FinancialExpress.com, Dr. Mallikarjun Kalashetty, Head of the Department of Clinical Haematology, Haemato-Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation, explains that acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in young adults can sometimes present aggressively.

“In high-risk ALL, early diagnosis, accurate identification of disease biology and molecular profile, and timely referral for advanced therapy, including allogeneic stem cell transplantation, can make the difference between disease control and cure,” he says. “Certain cytogenetic and molecular abnormalities significantly increase the risk of relapse if not treated intensively.”

According to him, subtle symptoms such as persistent fatigue, recurrent infections, unexplained bruising or prolonged bleeding should never be ignored. “ALL in adolescents and young adults can be aggressive, but it is also a highly treatable cancer when diagnosed early. The key lies in recognising subtle warning signs and acting without delay,” he shared with The FinancialExpress.

Months of intensive chemotherapy

Chemotherapy began almost immediately. Over the next five months, Rachita underwent intensive treatment that included multiple cycles of chemotherapy, repeated bone marrow evaluations and intrathecal therapies to prevent disease spread to the central nervous system.

“It was overwhelming,” she recalls. “There were days I felt physically and emotionally broken. My child was still so young. The hardest part was being away and not being able to care for my baby the way I wanted to.”

Given the high-risk genetic features identified in her disease, Dr. Kalashetty and the transplant team recommended an allogeneic bone marrow transplant as the most definitive curative option.

“For selected high-risk ALL patients, allogeneic transplantation offers the best chance for long-term remission and cure,” he explains.

The bone marrow transplant

Rachita’s sister volunteered to be tested and turned out to be a half-matched donor. The treatment plan moved ahead with a haplo-identical allogeneic bone marrow transplant. “The decision was frightening,” Rachita admits. “But I trusted my doctors. They were clear that this was my best chance.”

The transplant was performed under the supervision of Dr. Kalashetty and his team. The first 100 days post-transplant were the most demanding. Strict isolation protocols, constant monitoring and heightened infection precautions became part of her daily routine.

“Being isolated was emotionally challenging,” she says. “I couldn’t meet friends or even hug my family freely. But I kept reminding myself that this was temporary and necessary for my recovery.”

Dr. Kalashetty explains that the post-transplant period requires meticulous care. “Infections, graft-versus-host disease and other complications are risks we monitor closely. However, with advances in transplant protocols and supportive care, outcomes have significantly improved.”

Life after cancer

Gradually, over six to eight weeks, Rachita’s strength began to return. Her blood counts stabilised, and follow-up tests showed no evidence of residual disease.

Today, nearly three years after her transplant, she remains in remission. She no longer requires active cancer therapy or transfusions and attends follow-up consultations every six months. While the intensive treatment has led to long-term effects such as reduced bone density and early menopause, she approaches these challenges with resilience.

“There are side effects, yes,” she says candidly. “But I’m alive. I get to watch my child grow up. That is everything.”

Listen to your body

Reflecting on her case, Dr. Kalashetty emphasises the broader message. “Rachita’s journey highlights the power of timely diagnosis, risk-adapted therapy and modern transplant medicine. Even in high-risk acute leukaemias, cure is achievable when patients receive the right treatment at the right time.”

For Rachita, the biggest lesson is simple: listen to your body. “If something feels off, don’t ignore it. I almost dismissed my symptoms as postpartum exhaustion. Getting that blood test saved my life.”

Her story shows that cancer does not always announce itself loudly. Sometimes it whispers, through fatigue, prolonged bleeding or subtle changes.