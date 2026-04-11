“A silent killer”; “a ticking clock that only sounds an alarm once it has already caused significant damage”… this is how doctors choose to describe hypertension, a chronic medical condition in which the blood pressure in the arteries is persistently elevated. With roughly one in four adults suffering from above-normal blood pressure levels, the hypertension burden is increasing in the country, say experts.

Globally, hypertension is estimated to affect 33% of people aged 30-79 years, or roughly one in every three adults, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). But what’s more worrisome is that nearly half of people with hypertension globally are currently unaware of their condition. Only 54% of hypertension patients have been diagnosed globally and 42% are receiving treatment for it, as per the WHO. According to WHO, hypertension is classified as having systolic blood pressure greater than or equal to 140 millimetres of mercury (mmHg) or diastolic blood pressure greater than or equal to 90 mmHg. High blood pressure can lead to many issues like stroke, heart attack, heart failure and kidney damage.

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Over the past decade, we have seen the hypertension numbers climbing steadily. “It is a direct byproduct of our modern lives, high stress jobs, sedentary routines and a diet that’s increasingly reliant on processed foods. I’d absolutely categorise it as a growing concern,” says Dr Pankaj Ranjan, head of department and senior consultant, cardiology, Yatharth Super Specialty Hospital in Noida.

According to Dr Surendhar G, consultant, interventional cardiology, Meridian Hospital, Chennai, most of the people (hypertensive patients) apparently feel normal until the development of a complication or event like a heart attack, heart failure, stroke or even renal failure.

Dr Ranjan calls hypertension a ‘systematic wrecking ball’, stressing that high blood pressure does not always remain confined to the arteries. “The heart is usually the first to take the hit, often leading to heart failure or a thickening of the muscle that makes it less efficient,” he explains, adding, “But it doesn’t stop there. It is a leading cause of strokes by damaging brain vessels and it is equally brutal on the kidneys and eyes. Essentially if you don’t keep it in check, hypertension slowly degrades almost every vital organ you have,” he warns.

“The incidence of hypertension also increases with age,” says Dr Balbir Singh, group chairman, cardiac sciences, pan Max and chief of interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, Max Hospital, Saket. “There was a time when the average lifespan in India was less than 70 years and now it’s crossing 75, even 78 years. So we know that this population, as it ages, is going to have a higher incidence of hypertension with its complications and needing more drug control,”he adds.

Game-changer?

While a sizeable chunk of hypertensive patients does not respond to conventional treatments, an innovative approach could change the situation, say experts. Enter Zilebesiran, a new twice-yearly injectable that is currently undergoing trials. The new drug, if introduced, has great potential to change the face of hypertension management, with Dr Ranjan calling it a ‘set it and forget it’ system for chronic care.

“I predict that while it won’t replace tablets overnight, it will become the gold standard for patients who struggle with consistency or those with resistant hypertension,” he adds.

According to Dr Singh, of all patients diagnosed with hypertension, a doctor can rely on only one-third of those patients continuing with therapy, pills and treatment regularly. With this low rate of compliance, “we are left with a population which is at risk of kidney disease, heart disease or brain stroke, all three of which can be lethal”, says Singh. “There is a huge need for a drug which can be long term, and given a shot may control it for a long period of time. It would improve the compliance tremendously,” he adds.

The fact that it can be administered subcutaneously (under the skin), and is a twice-yearly dose “is a big boon for patients,” says Dr Surendhar of Meridian Hospital. “This drug can dramatically reduce the treatment burden of the patient,” he says, adding: “It is going to increase the adherence of the patient to these drugs which is actually a major barrier in our country for treatment or therapy.” He says that once guidelines for the administration of this drug have been introduced, “this approach is going to be a paradigm shift in the treatment of chronic hypertension therapy”.

“This shift would move us away from the pharmacy run lifestyle,” observes Dr Ranjan. “It simplifies the patient’s journey significantly – fewer daily reminders, less anxiety about missing a dose and more stable blood pressure levels without the peaks.” However, he adds, “That said, the landscape will only truly change if it is affordable. If it remains a luxury treatment it won’t have the public health impact we need,” he points out.

“On paper, basic treatment is affordable because generic pills are incredibly cheap. However care isn’t just about the pills, it is also about the monitoring,”explains Dr Ranjan. While urban areas have plenty of clinics, rural regions still struggle with consistent follow-up care. “I see this improving through digital health and telemedicine but we still have a long way to go before a person in a remote village has the same level of care as someone in a major city.”

Shifting threshold

There’s a global shift towards lower blood pressure (BP) thresholds for both diagnosis and treatment. “We used to be comfortable with 140/90 mmHg but the medical community has realised that damage starts much earlier. Most guidelines now point toward 130/80 mmHg as the new red-flag threshold,” shares Dr Ranjan.

In fact, the American Heart Association (AHA) has lowered the BP threshold to 120/80 mmHg, which may help to push for earlier interventions in hypertension treatments in India as well. “The logic is simple: lower is better,” explains Dr Ranjan. “We’ve found that even pre-hypertensive levels can cause micro damage over time so we’re getting much more aggressive about early intervention.” Dr Surendhar breaks down the different stages of hypertension.

“If the diastolic (reading below the line signifying pressure against artery walls in between heartbeats) BP is less than 80 and only the systolic (reading above the line signifying pressure against artery walls during the heartbeats) BP is elevated up to 130 it is considered to be elevated blood pressure. If both systolic and diastolic pressure are elevated up to 140 by 90 it is considered to be stage 1 hypertension,” he explains. Stage 2 hypertension is a reading higher than 140/90mmHg. According to the 2017 NHM guidelines, however, a reading of 140-159/90-99 was considered Stage 2 hypertension.

Prior to the safe threshold for blood pressure shifting, the National Health Mission had in 2017 issued guidelines for the management of hypertension and its impacts, outlining functions of prevention, screening, diagnosis, management and monitoring and adherence. The guidelines recognised that management of hypertension can be one of the most cost-effective public health interventions for the country.

Awareness & access

“We need to stop waiting for people to get sick before we talk to them. Awareness should be baked into our daily lives,” observes Dr Ranjan. He goes on to list ways in which this can be approached, “BP checks at the office, salt reduction labels on restaurant menus and education in schools. We need to strip away the medical feel of the conversation and make checking your BP as routine as checking your weight or your phone’s battery percentage,” he adds.

Dr Singh also says that in case of companies and organisations, employees should undergo mandatory BP checks. “There should be a scorecard maintained on that,” he says, adding: “The same is true for schools – have an annual BP check for all kids at the school clinic.” Early detection is still the best course of action, he says. “Watch your salt, move your body for 30 minutes a day and find a way to decompress,” he advises, adding, “Most importantly, buy a home monitor. You can’t manage what you don’t measure.”

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.