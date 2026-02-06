The tragic death of three sisters in Ghaziabad has sent shockwaves across the country. Lost in the world of gaming, the little ones thought of themselves as Korean princesses and jumped to their deaths much to the horror of the onlookers who spotted them falling one by one. The case shows the urgent need for parents and policymakers to understand how excessive gaming can impact young minds. Mental health experts say always trying to find refuge in the digital world may reflect anxiety or loneliness issues in children. Struggling with the problems of real world, such children may find instant connection digitally, and end up ruining their mental health further.

In an interview with Financial Express.com, psychiatrists say that sometimes children may take to gaming as a coping mechanism for loneliness, anxiety, or emotional pain. While spending limited time on it isn’t harmful, it is the hidden emotional distress that can become truly concerning, say experts.

Gaming addiction often signals deeper distress

Dr Anitha Chandra, Consultant – Psychiatry, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru says lonely or anxious children are more likely to turn to gaming to escape emotional pain.

“Games can feel safe because they offer control, rewards, and distraction from real-life stress. For some children, gaming becomes a place where they feel successful or accepted, especially if they struggle socially. When gaming turns into addiction, it often signals deeper mental health concerns like anxiety, low self-esteem, stress, or emotional neglect,” she says.

When a child is choosing to say in the world of gaming instead of connecting with the real world, it means somewhere the emotional support is lacking. Dr Chandra says children may need emotional support, understanding, and healthy ways to cope if that’s happening.

A child with gaming addiction may find it difficult to cope with tough situations and struggle to make decisions. Children who spend too time on games may find themselves lonely, anxious, or emotionally dependent on virtual success.

“In extreme cases, children may struggle to handle failure, pressure, or in-game losses, which can harm their mental stability,” she adds.

Dr Samir Parikh, Chairperson, Mental health Programme, Fortis healthcare and Adayu Mindfulness says many adolescents experience a sense of excitement or gratification as they progress from one level to another, which reinforces continued use. However, withdrawal often leads to restlessness and anxiety. “As a result, some children and teenagers spend hours gaming or scrolling, often at the cost of sleep, academic performance, physical activity, and real-world social interactions,” he says.

Recognising early signs of gaming addiction

Mental health professionals say parents and teachers should watch for behavioural and emotional changes that may indicate anxiety or depression.

Dr Chandra says warning signs of mental distress may include your child feeling constantly sad or irritable.

They may frequently cry or show reduced interest in play or school. Children may show fear, worry, or panic over small issues.

While some may throw tantrums, others may become quiet, withdrawn, or overly clingy. Paying attention to small changes and listening without judgment helps parents notice early signs and seek timely support.

What’s the solution?

In the era of internet and information overload, young users often struggle to distinguish between accurate and misleading content, and following the wrong information can be harmful, says Dr Parikh.

“This highlights the urgent need for media literacy to be integrated into school curricula. Parents and teachers must be equipped to help children and adolescents understand and navigate digital platforms, and these conversations must be open, non-judgmental, and beyond rigid ‘do’s and don’ts,” he adds.

Children must be encouraged to play outdoors and pursue real-life hobbies like gardening or painting. This will also improve bonding with parents. Children must also be shown affection, appreciation, and patience so that they feel valued. “When parents are present, understanding, and consistent, children develop strong emotional bonds and learn healthy ways to manage both digital life and real-world relationships,” she adds.

How to help a child addicted to gaming

If a child is addicted to gaming, the first step is to approach them calmly and without anger, says Dr Chandra.

Parents should talk openly and try to understand why the child plays so much. Setting gentle and clear limits on gaming time helps without making the child feel punished.

“At the same time, there is a need to address this issue at the policy level. Thoughtful regulation of social media and online gaming platforms is essential to encourage responsible usage. These platforms themselves also have a responsibility to ensure that their design and engagement models do not harm young users,” adds Dr Parikh.

