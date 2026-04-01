Sachin Tendulkar‘s daughter Sara Tendulkar, known for her love for fitness and nutrition, battled Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) as a teenager. In an exclusive interview with Financial Express.com, the 27-year-old describes it as a challenging time for both her physical and mental health. However, the experience also helped shape her wellness choices, making her understand the importance of a balanced lifestyle early on.

“What helped me was understanding that lifestyle plays a big role; movement, nutrition, and stress management together can make a difference. Mentally, there are days it feels frustrating, but creating a routine and being kind to yourself really helps,” Sara told us on how she manages the common hormonal disorder in women.

The 27-year-old also talked about the launch of her own Pilates Studio, her morning routine, fitness choices, and managing stress.

A registered nutritionist, Sara has been passionate about wellness from childhood as she saw her parents – ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and mother Anjali Tendulkar valuing movement in their lives. Their dinner table conversations often revolved around fitness and nutrition and that’s what seems to have moulded Sara’s career choices too.

The social media influencer says she has prioritised balance and strength in her life which reflects in her posts too where she shares glimpses of her Pilates routine, travel adventures, and personal space.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.

‘I watched my parents value movement’

Staying active and prioritising fitness and nutrition was something that Sara imbibed from her parents as they valued movement. However, Sara found her calling in Pilates as it aligns with her personal preference for ‘balance, strength, and longevity’.

“I grew up in a family where fitness and wellness were always part of our dinner table conversations, though it wasn’t something that was forced upon me. My earliest memory is watching my parents value movement in their own ways, whether it was sport, nutrition, or simply staying active in their daily lives. In the last few years, I found that Pilates resonated with me the most because it wasn’t about chasing extremes but about balance, strength, and longevity,” said Sara.

How she starts her day

Sara Tendulkar believes in a slow and peaceful morning, and often begins her day with a cup of black coffee.

“For me, it’s about starting slow and mindful. I try to give myself a good thirty minutes to prepare myself to start my day. It helps create a sense of calm and clarity that carries into everything else. And then a good jolt of black coffee to get the day started,” she adds.

Sachin Tendulkar at the inauguration of daughter Sara’s Pilates Academy

‘I eat everything in moderation, enjoy doing Pilates’

Sara says she’s a foodie and eats everything in moderation, and swears by Pilates for not just staying fit physically, but also mentally.

“I don’t believe in strict rules but in finding what feels sustainable. Pilates is something I truly enjoy because it strengthens, tones, and calms the mind. Nutrition is extremely important to me because it impacts not just physical fitness, but also mental health, overall well-being, and even my skin! I’m a huge foodie at heart, so I truly believe in balance, a little bit of everything in moderation is absolutely fine. Everyone should have their guilty pleasures as well,” she told us.

Living with PCOS

“Living with PCOS can be challenging because it affects you both physically and mentally. What helped me was understanding that lifestyle plays a big role; movement, nutrition, and stress management together can make a difference. Mentally, there are days it feels frustrating, but creating a routine and being kind to yourself really helps. My tip would be to focus on consistency rather than perfection, and to seek professional help when needed, because every individual’s body is different,” she says.