Dr Alex Korb, a neuroscientist, professor and author of ‘The Upward Spiral’ identified six ways that helped fortify his brain health. “Even the smallest shifts in your approach can lead to positive changes that help you focus, feel calmer and fight burnout. But, he wasn’t always like this,” Korb wrote for CNBC.

A practicing neuroscientist for nearly 20 years, brain gym wasn’t the only thing Korb relied on to keep his brain healthy. “I’ve learned that you don’t need to optimise every minute of your day to make your brain stronger,” he said.

When it comes to high achievers, conventionally academic, they are often encouraged to push themselves harder, suppress emotions and stay relentlessly productive. But neuroscience suggests that some of those habits may actually undermine long-term performance.

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According to Dr. Korb, here are 6 warning signs to look out for to keep your brain healthy and strong –

Avoiding anxiety

Many ambitious professionals treat anxiety as something to eliminate. But Korb argues that anxiety can function more like an internal alarm system.

The brain’s limbic system processes emotional signals and potential threats. As mentioned in the CNBC report, anxiety may simply be a signal that something matters or requires attention. One such way to manage these emotions, as per a 2007 UCLA study, is putting your feelings in words.

Instead of suppressing the feeling, he pauses to identify what the anxiety is trying to communicate. Once the concern is clearly named, it becomes easier to decide whether action is needed or whether the response is disproportionate.

Masking criticism as motivation

Self-criticism is often seen as a tool for discipline. But neuroscience reveals that the opportunity cost is much higher.

When the human mind is under intense pressure, the brain releases chemicals such as dopamine and norepinephrine that sharpen attention and drive short-term performance. However, chronic stress can also disrupt other neurochemical systems associated with wellbeing and social connection, explained neuroscientist Korb.

The CNBC report further explains that using intrinsic or extrinsic pressure and self-criticism for motivation might work for some, but it may also lead to burnout over time.

Instead of focusing on the negative consequences of failure, he tries to shift attention toward the outcomes he hopes to achieve. This mental reframing helps create a sense of purpose and engagement rather than fear.

Tracking sleep data

With wearables, AI-models, and devices that can measure your blood oxygen, the neuroscientist prefers to stay away from these metrics – when not needed.

Constantly analysing this data can sometimes increase anxiety rather than improve rest. As mentioned in his piece for CNBC that worrying about sleep metrics can lead to unnecessary stress, especially when people cannot directly control the numbers or they are actively trying to fix a condition.

In fact, such a condition, called ‘Orthosomnia’, has been attributed to daytime fatigue in the National Library of Medicine. It has been described as “e a perfectionistic quest for the ideal sleep,” only posing further challenges.

Multitasking over deep-thinking

Multitasking often feels productive because switching between tasks can produce small bursts of dopamine. But cognitive science suggests this perceived efficiency is largely an illusion.

In reality, the brain does not perform complex tasks simultaneously. It rapidly switches attention from one task to another, a process known as task switching, explained Korb.

False belief of positivity

Positive thinking can be helpful, but attempting to suppress all negative emotions can sometimes have the opposite effect.

The neuroscientist mentioned in the CNBC report that acknowledging and labeling emotions can help the brain regulate stress more effectively. Moreover, by recognising difficult emotions instead of denying them, people may find it easier to regain focus and respond more intentionally, showed the UCLA study.

Linking self-worth to productivity

For many high achievers, personal value becomes tightly linked to performance. While ambition can be motivating, defining self-worth entirely through output may increase stress hormones and eventually lead to burnout.

As mentioned in the CNBC report, the neuroscientist realised that constant pressure to prove his productivity was undermining his overall wellbeing.

He now reminds himself that effort and progress matter more than constant results. By separating identity from productivity, he says it becomes easier to maintain motivation while protecting mental health.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.

