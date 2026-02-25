Written by Dr Randeep Guleria

Healthy ageing is increasingly understood not simply as the absence of disease, but as the ability to live independently and function well. It is about maintaining the physical and mental capacity needed to meet basic needs, stay mobile, make decisions, maintain relationships and continue contributing to society. This becomes significantly more challenging when ageing adults are living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, kidney disease, COPD or heart disease.

They need to engage with their doctor more frequently so that their chronic conditions remain under control and they are able to age well with regular support from their healthcare provider. Conversations around blood sugar level, heart health, medications and long-term complications are common in clinical settings. However, not all age-related health risks receive the same level of attention.

Shingles is one such condition that often remains outside routine clinical discussions. The India Shingles Action Survey 2026 shows even though three quarters (75%) report seeing their healthcare provider regularly, nearly half (48%) of adults aged 50 and above living with chronic conditions have never discussed shingles with their doctor. While patients are in frequent contact with the health system, proactive conversations about shingles are often missing.

Adults with diabetes (49%) and cardiovascular disease (37%) are among the least likely to have discussed shingles with their healthcare providers, despite ongoing medical care. This disconnect matters because shingles is a painful and debilitating condition closely linked to ageing and immune health, and chronic conditions can further weaken the body’s ability to fight it.

Shingles, also known as herpes zoster, occurs when the virus that causes chickenpox becomes active again later in life. After a person recovers from chickenpox, the virus remains dormant in the body. Studies show that >90% adults over the age of 50 carry this virus, meaning most people are already vulnerable.

As people age, the immune system becomes less effective at keeping the virus inactive, increasing the likelihood of shingles.

Shingles is often perceived as a temporary skin condition, but its impact extends beyond the rash. Pain is the most significant feature of the disease. Nerve pain during shingles can be severe and, in some cases, can continue for months or years after the rash has healed, a complication known as post-herpetic neuralgia. (PHN) This pain can interfere with sleep, movement and concentration, affecting everyday functioning.

For people already managing chronic conditions, the impact of shingles can be harder to manage. Diabetes, for example, can impair white blood cell function, making it harder to fight infections. People with diabetes face a higher risk of developing shingles and postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), a painful complication. When existing complications of diabetes such as nerve or kidney damage are present, managing pain and recovery becomes more challenging.

According to the India Shingles Action Survey 2026, one in three ageing adults with chronic conditions who experienced shingles reported that pain prevented them from working or carrying out normal daily activities. For older adults who continue to work, manage households or care for family members, this disruption can reduce independence and quality of life.

Shingles is not life-threatening, which may partly explain why it does not receive the same attention as other health conditions during consultations. However, healthy ageing is not only about extending life, it is also about preventing avoidable pain and loss of function that can limit independence.

At present, shingles is often discussed only after symptoms appear.

Including shingles risk as part of routine medical appointments for adults over 50 living with chronic conditions would support earlier awareness and prevention. Proactive conversations with healthcare provider allow individuals to understand their risk, recognise symptoms early and discuss prevention options, including vaccination, with their doctor.

Placing shingles firmly on the health agenda supports the broader goal of healthy ageing and helps ensure that pain and loss of function do not become an unexpected part of later life.

Dr. Randeep Guleria is the chairman of the Institute of Internal Medicine & Respiratory and Sleep Medicine and Director of Medanta Medical School. Prior to this, he was leading AIIMS, New Delhi as Director for around 5½ years. He is the former Professor and Head of Pulmonary Medicine & Sleep Disorders at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. He was the recipient of the prestigious “Padma Shri” in 2015 in the field of medicine.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.