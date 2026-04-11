Fatty liver is common among Indians, and can progress to liver fibrosis, which is a serious condition. A recent study indicates fibrosis is common among diabetics. But what causes liver fibrosis, and why are people with diabetes especially susceptible? What about individuals with obesity? Dr Rakesh Gupta, senior consultant, internal medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, says: “Liver fibrosis develops due to repeated or chronic injury to the liver, leading to excessive scar tissue formation.

Today, the most common cause is non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, along with alcohol use, viral infections, and metabolic conditions. People with Type 2 diabetes are particularly vulnerable because high blood sugar levels trigger inflammation, oxidative stress, and fat buildup in liver cells. Insulin resistance further worsens this process, accelerating liver damage. Obesity increases the risk even more, as excess body fat-especially around the abdomen-releases inflammatory substances and increases fatty acid flow to the liver. This creates a harmful cycle of fat accumulation and inflammation, making both diabetics and obese individuals more prone to developing silent liver fibrosis over time.”

Does non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) always progress to liver fibrosis?

No, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease does not always progress to fibrosis. NAFLD exists on a spectrum, beginning with simple fat accumulation in the liver (steatosis), which may remain stable for years. However, in some individuals, it can progress to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a more severe form involving inflammation and liver cell damage. It is primarily NASH that can lead to fibrosis and, eventually, cirrhosis. Many people with simple fatty liver never develop serious complications, especially if they manage risk factors. However, those with diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, or hypertension are at a significantly higher risk of progression. Since NAFLD often has no symptoms, regular monitoring and early lifestyle changes are essential to prevent it from advancing to fibrosis.

What are the signs and symptoms of liver fibrosis to look out for?

Liver fibrosis is often difficult to detect early because it typically does not cause noticeable symptoms in its initial stages. As the condition progresses, some individuals may experience fatigue, weakness, or mild discomfort in the upper right abdomen. There may also be a loss of appetite or unexplained weight changes. In more advanced stages, especially when fibrosis progresses toward cirrhosis, clearer symptoms may appear, such as swelling in the legs or abdomen, yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice), itchy skin, and easy bruising. However, these symptoms usually occur late, making early diagnosis challenging. People with Type 2 diabetes, obesity, or non-alcoholic fatty liver disease should undergo routine screening, as the disease can remain silent for years.

How can liver fibrosis be prevented, and is it reversible?

Liver fibrosis can often be prevented and even partially reversed if detected early. The key is to address underlying causes such as Type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Lifestyle changes play a major role-losing 5-10% of body weight can significantly reduce liver fat and inflammation.

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A balanced diet, regular physical activity, and avoiding alcohol are essential steps. Controlling blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure is equally important. In early stages, the liver has a strong ability to heal, and fibrosis can be slowed or even reversed. However, in advanced stages like cirrhosis, the damage may be permanent. Therefore, early diagnosis, regular health check-ups, and sustained lifestyle changes are crucial for improving liver health and preventing further complications.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.