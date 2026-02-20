A report published by The Guardian on February 18, 2026, revealed that forever chemicals were found in several popular headphone models. These substances, known as PFAS, are used by companies because they are very efficient at resisting water and sweat; making them last ‘forever’ and essentially prolonging their lifespans.

However, this substance acts as a double edged sword for – what increases their longevity also causes us harm. These chemicals stay in the environment and the human body for a long time without breaking down.

The research was conducted by the ToxFree LIFE for All project, a group of European organizations including Arnika. Their findings suggest that even though these gadgets are great for music, they might expose users to health risks through the materials that stay pressed against the skin.

Hidden risks in the cushions

The study looked closely at the parts of the headphones that touch a person’s head the most, like the ear pads and headbands. According to the data released by the researchers, hazardous substances were found in all 81 pairs of headphones tested. This included products from major brands like Sony, Bose, JBL, Samsung, and Sennheiser. Companies use these chemicals to prevent the ear pads from cracking or getting ruined by skin oils.

The main issue that concerned researchers is that these chemicals could be absorbed through the skin. This is more likely to happen during long listening sessions or when someone is working out and their skin is warm – making it porous. Apart from just these PFAS, the lab analysis also found high levels of bisphenols and phthalates. The researchers found that while the amount in one device might be low, using these devices every day could lead to long-term health issues.

Chemicals that can cause cancer

The study discovered that these chemicals can move from the ear cushions into your system, particularly when heat and sweat are involved. Based on the findings and insights from health experts at Consumer Reports, being exposed to these substances over a long period is connected to some significant health concerns. This includes interference with hormones that can impact reproductive health, leading to issues like lower fertility or children reaching puberty earlier than usual.

Researchers also noted that certain chemicals in this group are associated with an increased risk of specific cancers, such as kidney and testicular cancer. There are other possible complications as well, including liver damage, higher cholesterol, and a less effective immune system, which can make it tougher to recover from illnesses. While wearing headphones for a single day isn’t going to cause a problem, the real worry is the “cocktail effect” that comes from being around these chemicals every day for years.

Moving toward safer tech

As the health risks associated with PFAS – including hormonal issues and immune system effects – become better known, there is a growing push for transparency in how electronics are made. People are starting to ask for more honesty about how electronics are made and groups like Endocrine Society have mentioned that shoppers are now searching for safer options. It is currently very difficult for a regular person to know if their headphones are skin safe because the packaging usually does not mention these substances.

Some environmental groups are asking for better rules and clearer labels for all consumer electronics. They believe that if clothing brands can make waterproof gear without these chemicals, then headphone companies should be able to do the same. Experts suggest that users can lower their risk by using covers made of natural fabrics or by cleaning their devices more often. This study gives companies a reason to think more about the materials used in everyday gadgets.