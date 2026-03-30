In today’s fast-paced world, the pressure to always be ‘on’ is becoming overwhelming. Workplaces are getting tougher, and the digital age means we carry our offices in our pockets. We rarely get true time for ourselves, which often leads to burnout before we even realise we are in trouble.

This isn’t just a personal feeling; it’s a global trend. A Gallup State of the Global Workplace 2025 Report found that roughly 48% of employees worldwide report feeling burned out at work, with many reporting that constant digital notifications make it impossible to truly disconnect.

We tend to brush off our fatigue as just a part of the job, but ignoring the signals can lead to a complete emotional and physical collapse.

ALSO READ What Nithin Kamath’s 5 am routine and stroke teach us about fitness and health

Understanding the shift from stress to burnout

It is easy to confuse everyday stress with burnout, but they are not the same thing. Stress usually involves feeling like there is too much to do, whereas burnout feels like you have nothing left to give. To understand the difference, FinancialExpress.com got in touch with mental health experts.

Reshma D’Souza, a Consulting Psychologist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, explains that while most people try to push through, burnout shows up as a much deeper, ongoing exhaustion. It isn’t just about a long day; it is about a chronic state of being drained that doesn’t go away with a single night of sleep.

Recognising the key warning signs

There are specific behavioural patterns that signal you have crossed the line. “One of the most common signs is waking up tired even after you have rested. You might also find yourself feeling emotionally detached or living on autopilot, where you are physically present but mentally miles away,” D’Souza explains.

This often leads to increased irritability, causing you to snap at loved ones or colleagues over minor issues. Also, you might start withdrawing from friends or losing interest in the hobbies that used to bring you joy. “When everyday demands start to feel impossible, and you don’t feel like yourself anymore, stress has likely turned into burnout,” she adds.

Differentiating burnout from clinical conditions

It can be tricky to tell the difference between burnout and conditions like depression or anxiety because the symptoms often overlap. Dr Astik Joshi, a Psychiatrist at Fortis Hospital in New Delhi, explains that burnout is typically tied to work-related issues and can often be improved with a change in routine or a proper break.

“Depression and anxiety tend to affect every part of a person’s life and last much longer than work-related stress. Those suffering from anxiety might feel a constant sense of hopelessness or worry that follows them everywhere, not just to the office,” Dr Joshi tells FinancialExpress.com.

Taking action and seeking help

If you find that resting doesn’t help or that your symptoms are getting worse and interfering with your sleep and relationships, it is time to seek professional help. Dr Joshi explains that treatment options like counselling or lifestyle changes can make a massive difference.

Recovery isn’t about making a massive, dramatic life change all at once. Instead, Ms D’Souza suggests focusing on small, consistent habits like setting clearer boundaries with work and allowing yourself to switch off without feeling guilty. By catching these signs early and refusing to normalise constant exhaustion, you can find your way back to a healthier balance.