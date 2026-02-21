In an era where wellness trends rise and fade at dizzying speeds, Pilates has not only endured, but also surged to the centre of global fitness culture. What began a century ago by German founder Joseph Pilates as a method of mindful, controlled movement is today reshaping how people train, recover, breathe, and think.

Especially in India, Pilates has moved from niche to mainstream, practised by celebrities, athletes, new mothers, older adults, and everyday fitness seekers. The appeal lies not in intensity or aggression but in intelligence and movement that feels as good mentally as it does physically. Many studios are mushrooming across cities in India.

Social media is overflowing with reformer routines, teaser challenges, and slow, sweeping flows set to calming music. And instructors, once a small, specialised community, have become some of the most recognisable voices in wellness.

Show of strength

“Even though Pilates is a century-old system, people still ask what it is really good for,” says Vesna Pericevic Jacob, one of India’s most respected Pilates practitioners. She explains why this method is more relevant than ever.

“Through Pilates, you can increase your overall physical strength and significantly reduce your stress. Combined with deep, coordinated breathing, this method is designed to stretch and strengthen muscles without putting stress on joints and ligaments,” she explains.

ALSO READ Are cigarettes and junk food similar? Scientists uncover a surprising link between the two

An all-age workout regime, Dr Raju Vaishya, senior consultant, orthopaedic and joint replacement surgery, robotic surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, says, Pilates helps develop good movement patterns, improves posture and spinal alignment, and strengthens core muscles for children and teenagers as their bodies grow and develop.

“For teenagers, Pilates teaches efficient movement patterns and helps with balanced muscle development during growth spurts, while also counteracting the common slouching posture many teens adopt. For adults in their 30s to 50s, Pilates by certified instructors are safe for the general public.

Adults benefit from improved core strength, better posture, increased flexibility, and stress reduction. For those aged 55 years and above, Pilates shows significant benefits in dynamic balance, strength, mobility, functional capacity, fall risk reduction, and mental and psychological health,” explains Vaishya.

Pilates strengthens the deep abdominal and back muscles, enhances posture, and increases functional strength, all with minimal impact. Agrees Jacob, “Pilates can be used for strength training, flexibility, and range of motion. All you need is a mat, focus, and the desire to increase control over your mind and body.”

As per Vaishya, research shows that older people who practise Pilates often see increase in muscle strength and improvement in dynamic balance, with some studies finding that people aged 65 and older who use equipment like a Pilates reformer just once a week may see improved balance and mobility within 10 weeks.

This is important as falling is a major health risk for elderly people.

While the principle of “control” is what sets Pilates apart, Mumbai-based Jasneet Sadana, founder of MindFlex Pilates Hub, says, “Pilates builds strength through control, not strain.” Unlike high-impact fitness programmes, Pilates doesn’t leave you breathless and exhausted, it leaves you aligned, lengthened, and centred.

“Over time, it transforms not just how you look, but how you feel, grounded, centred, and balanced,” adds Sadana, whose studio, MindFlex, is rooted in a philosophy she calls ‘always personal’.

Each class has only three clients, ensuring full attention and correction. The spaces mirror global boutique studios, serene lighting, calming palettes, intentional spacing, and technology supports app-based scheduling and progress tracking.

MindFlex focuses on equipment-based Pilates, using reformers, chairs, and cadillacs. Beginners get spring settings that support stability; advanced clients move into dynamic sequences that challenge balance and endurance. The same machine grows with the person. “That adaptability is what makes equipment Pilates safe and endlessly progressive,” adds Sadana.

Mind-body dialogue

If Sadana’s philosophy is personal, Sheena Rathi, the founder of Delhi-NCR-based Pilates studios, Slay Pilates, describes Pilates in poetic terms. “It’s much more than a workout. It’s a dialogue between your body and your mind,” says Rathi. “You’re not just training muscles, you’re training focus, alignment, and breath.

Physically, it strengthens stabilising muscles, improves posture, enhances flexibility, and reduces joint stress. Mentally, it creates space to slow down,” she explains.

While Rathi engages with clients ranging from 20-year-olds building endurance to mothers rebuilding core strength post-partum, to 60-year-olds rediscovering mobility, the studio offers everything from reformer and cadillac to tower, chair, and mat Pilates, rooted in classical principles but adapted to the Indian body and lifestyle.

As per Vaishya, “Pilates helps relieve back pain through core strengthening, increased flexibility, and improved posture and spinal alignment, while also increasing body awareness so people become more conscious of how they sit, stand, and move throughout the day. The mind-body connection is another significant advantage. Research suggests that even weekly Pilates practice can have positive effects on managing stress, anxiety, and depression,” adds Vaishya.

But all good things come with some limitations. Pilates provides limited cardiovascular benefits compared to activities like running or cycling, meaning it won’t elevate heart rate significantly or burn as many calories.

“Someone weighing 150 pounds burns approx 218 calories during an hour-long Pilates class, compared to 544 calories from running for the same duration. Therefore, if your primary goal is weight loss or cardiovascular fitness, Pilates should be combined with aerobic exercise,” warns Vaishya.

Pilates classes, especially reformer classes with equipment, can be expensive compared to other fitness options, often requiring additional fees beyond regular gym membership, which makes it less accessible for some people. In a studio, prices for a single group class generally start around `500 to `1,500 in India, while private sessions are significantly more expensive.

The celebrity factor

Scroll through Instagram or TikTok, and Pilates is everywhere. Reformer routines set to soft house music. “Move with me” mat flows. Celebrities doing advanced core sequences. Trainers breaking down perfect form. Before-and-after posture transformations. Mobility reels. Breathwork tutorials. This visual culture has played a massive role in its explosion.

Pilates looks beautiful on camera, long lines, slow movement, balanced forms. It feels aspirational yet accessible. Celebrity endorsements have normalised it as an everyday practice, not an elite ritual. If social media is filled with Pilates today, a large part of the credit goes to India’s celebrity fitness culture. And at the centre of that cultural shift is Yasmin Karachiwala, widely known as India’s Pilates pioneer.

With more than 30 years in fitness and as India’s first Body Arts and Science International (BASI)-certified Pilates instructor, Karachiwala has shaped the bodies (and the movement) of some of Bollywood’s biggest names: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Hrithik Roshan, among many others.

Her work brought Pilates into the public eye long before most Indians knew what a Reformer looked like. Each time a celebrity shared a teaser variation, or a core-sculpting series on Instagram, the interest surged. Now, with the launch of her newest studio in 2025, Yasmin Karachiwala’s Body Image (YKBI) in Delhi, Pilates has made another major leap.

The studio, launched in collaboration with Sadhir Wellness, is fitted with top-tier equipment and offers personal, duet, and group sessions led by instructors mentored by Karachiwala herself.

“Pilates enhances strength, flexibility, and body awareness while improving posture and alignment,” Yasmin said at the launch, adding, “It supports rehabilitation, challenges athletes, helps alleviate chronic pain, aids recovery, and benefits individuals of all ages-including those with sedentary lifestyles.”

Pilates promises better posture, pain relief, strength without bulk, and a more relaxed nervous system. The result? Influencer-led Pilates studios, Reformer-based pop-ups, signature programmes, and thousands of new enthusiasts joining every month.

Why Pilates?

At a time when India’s wellness transformation is shaped by long working hours, rising stress levels, and a growing appreciation for mindful living, Pilates fits into this landscape. Perfect for people with joint issues, chronic pain, or long periods of sitting. Ageing populations benefit from improved mobility and balance.

It blends strength with mindfulness. The idea of slowing down, while getting stronger, resonates with today’s urban population. Beginners, athletes, dancers, mothers, seniors, everyone can progress safely. As Jacob puts it, “Pilates is over a hundred years old and still going from strength to strength.” And in India, its strength has only just begun to unfold.

KNOW YOUR PILATES