Google will now track your order and show details in Gmail inbox: Check details

Google has announced a new “package tracking” feature in Gmail which will help users in tracking their packages and at the same time get delivery information in their inboxes instantly.

The feature will be available to all users in the US in the next few weeks. The tracking facility will be available across all major US shipping carriers. The customer will have access to information like estimated time of arrival of the package, status, labels created, arriving tomorrow or delivered today.

The company has also mentioned that it will also inform the users if their order is getting delayed by showcasing a “delay label” in their inbox and will show the story at the top of the users’ inbox so that they don’t miss out on anything.

For all orders with tracking numbers, users will be able to view their “current delivery status” in their inbox list view in the summary card which will be present at the top of individual emails.

Over here, users will have the option to receive package tracking updates directly in their inbox or Gmail settings. Gmail will then look up the status of their orders using the user tracking number and display them in the inbox.

This is an optional feature; users can opt-out of it by going to Gmail settings.

Apart from this new feature, Google Workspace Individual account storage increased from 15 GB to 1 TB. This account is meant for small business owners and entrepreneurs who need a single account for managing daily work. According to Google, the implemented storage will get implemented on it

