Veteran actor, director and theatre practitioner Amol Palekar will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 21st edition of the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META), scheduled to be held in the national capital from March 19 to 25. The recognition marks a career spanning decades in which Palekar has shaped both modern Indian theatre and Hindi cinema through his distinctive artistic vision and commitment to storytelling.

The 81-year-old was last seen in Raj and DK’s crime-thriller series Farzi, featuring actors Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora and others in key roles.

Instituted by the Mahindra Group and produced by Teamwork Arts, META has over the years evolved into one of the country’s most influential theatre platforms.

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Record-Breaking Year

The 2026 edition has drawn a record 422 submissions from more than 100 cities across over 20 states, reflecting the growing reach and vitality of contemporary stage practice. From this pool, 10 productions have been shortlisted to compete across 13 categories during the week-long festival.

From Tradition to Experiment

The nominated plays—Ambaa, Chandni Raatein, Dhomi Kitha Kitha Dhomi, Je Janlagulor Akash Chilo, Kadambari, Karunashtake, Mithyasur, Something Like Truth, The Old Man and the Sea – Kathakali of Morrow, and Y—represent a wide spectrum of themes and performance styles. Together, they explore narratives ranging from mythology and devotion to gender identity, social change and political realities.

The shortlist also underscores India’s linguistic and theatrical diversity, with productions presented in Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, Hindustani, Sanskrit, Bundelkhandi and English. Traditional forms such as Kathakali sit alongside experimental formats, including one production that relies heavily on non-verbal expression and gibberish to construct its narrative.

Performances will be staged in two daily slots at Kamani Auditorium and the Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, culminating in the META Awards Night on March 25. The nominations across technical and artistic categories point to strong competition this year, with productions such as Y, Kadambari, Dhomi Kitha Kitha Dhomi and Je Janlagulor Akash Chilo featuring prominently across direction, design and choreography segments.

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In the acting categories, performances from Something Like Truth, Chandni Raatein, Mithyasur and The Old Man and the Sea— Kathakali of Morrow have secured nominations in both lead and supporting roles, highlighting the emphasis on ensemble-driven storytelling in contemporary theatre.

The jury for the 2026 edition comprises theatre director Amal Allana, academic Anuradha Kapur, actor Rajit Kapur, playwright Satish Alekar and actor-singer Ila Arun. The selection process was led by a committee that included critic Deepa Gahlot, director Jino Joseph, theatre mentor Keval Arora, scenographer Satyabrata Rout and curator Swaroopa Ghosh.

Since its inception in 2006, META has aimed to create a national platform for theatre practitioners, encouraging innovation while bringing regional voices into the mainstream cultural conversation. With participation from across the country, the festival continues to be a significant fixture in Delhi’s performing arts calendar, drawing audiences ranging from students and theatre enthusiasts to seasoned practitioners.

This year’s edition is expected to further strengthen META’s position as a meeting ground for diverse theatrical traditions, offering a snapshot of the evolving landscape of Indian stagecraft.