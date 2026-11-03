Ramayana Movie Advance Booking Collection: Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part One has crossed ₹100 crore in gross worldwide advance bookings for its opening weekend, with just two days left before its theatrical release on November 5.

According to Sacnilk, overseas markets have contributed more than ₹40 crore to the total, while India accounts for over ₹60 crore in advance sales for the extended opening weekend. Domestic bookings for November 5 to 7 alone have crossed ₹58 crore. Worldwide advance bookings for the opening day are also said to have crossed ₹50 crore.

Ramayana advance bookings cross ₹72 crore in India

As of 9 am on Tuesday, November 3, Ramayana: Part One had collected ₹72.91 crore in gross advance bookings across India, including seats blocked by cinemas. After excluding these seats, the collection stands at ₹57.9 crore.

Advertisement

The film has sold around 18.56 lakh tickets across 59,822 shows. So far, 107 shows have gone housefull, including 26 that are completely sold out.

The opening day, November 5, is leading the advance booking numbers with ₹32.37 crore in gross sales. The figure stands at ₹27.18 crore after excluding blocked seats.

Around 8.09 lakh tickets have been sold for Thursday across 19,924 shows. The occupancy rate for the opening day is around 15% after excluding blocked seats.

Friday, November 6, has recorded ₹15.15 crore in gross advance bookings, while Saturday, November 7, stands at ₹16.80 crore. The figures after excluding blocked seats are ₹11.76 crore and ₹13.12 crore, respectively.

For Sunday, November 8, advance bookings have reached ₹7.87 crore gross. The collection falls to ₹4.46 crore after excluding blocked seats.

ALSO READ With record pre-release, Ramayana set to light up Box Office

Hindi version leads advance bookings, Maharashtra tops state chart

The Hindi version is contributing the largest share of the film’s advance bookings in India. It has collected ₹57.83 crore, accounting for around 82% of the total.

Kannada and Telugu versions follow with ₹5.87 crore and ₹5.27 crore, respectively. Tamil and Malayalam versions have contributed smaller amounts so far.

Among states, Maharashtra is leading with ₹14.02 crore in advance bookings. Delhi is in second place with ₹10.21 crore, followed by Karnataka at ₹9.89 crore.

Telangana has recorded ₹5.37 crore, while Gujarat stands at ₹5.26 crore, completing the top five

Ramayana North America advance bookings cross 51,000 tickets

The film has also seen a strong response in North America, where paid previews scheduled for November 4 have sold more than 51,000 tickets.

According to Sacnilk, the advance sales have moved ahead of the estimated premiere benchmarks of Baahubali 2 and Kalki 2898 AD.

Among the eight Indian blockbusters Sacnilk compares the film with, Dhurandhar 2 is the only one it has yet to surpass. However, Ramayana: Part One is now fewer than 1,000 tickets away from crossing its benchmark.

Ramayana opening day collection: What to expect?

Advance bookings are still open, and the film will also get additional ticket sales through walk-ins once it reaches cinemas.

Sacnilk has estimated that Ramayana: Part One could earn between ₹50 crore and ₹83 crore net on its opening day, based on past box office trends. However, this is only a prediction, and the actual collection will become clear after the film releases on Thursday.

With worldwide opening weekend advance bookings already above ₹100 crore, the film is heading into its release with strong pre-sales.