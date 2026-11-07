Ramayana: Part One is showing signs of recovery on its first Saturday after witnessing a drop in collections on Friday. The Diwali weekend appears to be giving the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer a much-needed push at the Indian box office.

The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has crossed ₹120 crore in India net collections in its first three days, according to live estimates from Sacnilk. Saturday is expected to be its biggest day since its release on November 5.

Ramayana Day 3 box office collection

According to Sacnilk’s box office tracker, Ramayana had collected an estimated ₹7.50 crore net in India by 9:03 AM IST on Saturday, November 7. The film had been screened across 4,564 shows tracked by the website at the time.

Advertisement

These are early estimates, and the final collection figures are expected to be updated later in the day.

The Hindi version was leading the morning collections with ₹5.69 crore from 3,898 shows. The Kannada version followed with ₹81 lakh from 228 shows, while the Telugu version collected ₹56 lakh from 284 shows. The Tamil version added another ₹44 lakh from 154 shows.

With the early Saturday collection included, the film’s total India collection stood at ₹120.40 crore net and ₹143.65 crore gross, as per Sacnilk’s estimates.

Ramayana box office collection on Day 1 and Day 2

Ramayana opened in theatres on Thursday, November 5, with a strong collection of ₹64.85 crore net in India. Its opening-day gross collection stood at ₹77.50 crore.

The film was screened across around 25,200 shows on its first day and recorded an overall occupancy of 36%, according to Sacnilk.

However, collections dropped on Friday, which was a working day just ahead of the Diwali weekend. The film earned ₹48.05 crore net, a fall of 25.9% from its opening-day collection. Its gross collection on Friday stood at ₹57.30 crore.

The film was screened across 23,316 shows on Day 2, with an overall occupancy of 28.9%. After two days, its total India net collection stood at ₹112.90 crore.

Sacnilk reported that the film’s worldwide gross collection had reached ₹221.05 crore after its first two days in theatres. India contributed 61% of the total, while overseas markets accounted for the remaining 39%.

Ramayana Saturday advance booking shows strong demand

The advance booking numbers for Saturday also point towards a better day for the film.

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana had collected ₹46.12 crore gross through advance bookings for Saturday as of 4 AM IST on November 7. This was much higher than Friday’s advance booking collection of ₹30.50 crore gross, including blocked seats, reported by the tracker at the end of the day.

The film was also seeing interest for Sunday. By 9 AM IST on Saturday, its Sunday advance bookings had reached 8,07,798 tickets, worth ₹27.65 crore.

Hindi version leads box office collections, Kannada follows

The Hindi version continues to account for the largest share of Ramayana’s box office collection.

According to Sacnilk’s language-wise figures, the Hindi version has earned ₹88.69 crore net so far, making up 73.7% of the film’s total collection.

The Kannada version is in second place with ₹13.21 crore, contributing 11% to the total. It is followed by Telugu at ₹11.31 crore (9.4%), Tamil at ₹4.54 crore (3.8%) and Malayalam at ₹2.65 crore (2.2%).

Sacnilk has also pointed out that Yash’s role as Ravana has helped the Kannada version perform well. It was the highest-earning version among the southern languages on the film’s opening day.

What trade experts expect from Ramayana over the weekend

In its pre-weekend analysis, Sacnilk’s Sunit Jangir said that Ramayana had set a new record for a pre-Diwali opening. However, its first-day collection was below what the trade had expected.

The drop on Friday has also made the earlier weekend target of ₹225-240 crore net more difficult to achieve.

Sacnilk has now revised its estimates, expecting the film to collect ₹60-70 crore net on Saturday and ₹45-55 crore net on Sunday. Its estimated four-day India collection now stands at ₹220-245 crore net.

ALSO READ Ramayana advance booking collection crosses Rs 72 cr in India; global tally tops Rs 100 cr

However, Sunday could see some impact from Lakshmi Puja celebrations, which may affect evening and night shows. Sacnilk expects a bigger jump on Monday, November 9, after the main Diwali celebrations are over and families return to theatres.

The tracker has pointed to the performance of earlier Diwali releases such as Krrish 3 and Housefull 4, which saw their collections rise after the festival.

It remains to be seen whether Ramayana will follow a similar trend and see a bigger jump in collections once the Diwali celebrations end.

Sacnilk’s box office figures are estimates collected from multiple sources. The website has clarified that its numbers may differ from the final figures reported by the film’s producers.