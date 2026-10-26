There are still days to go before Ramayana: Part 1 arrives in cinemas, but its box-office story is already taking shape. Ahead of its November 5 release, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has crossed $2 million (approx Rs 19 crore) in reported worldwide advance bookings, according to Sacnilk, offering an early glimpse of how anticipation is translating into ticket sales.

Around 2.25 lakh tickets have been sold across India and tracked international markets, taking advance collections to approximately $2.15 million (Rs 20.50 crore), Sacnilk reported. That tally includes opening-day bookings and November 4 preview screenings.

India accounts for the largest share, with more than $1.20 million in opening-day advance sales. Overseas bookings for November 5 have contributed over $400,000, while North American previews have brought in more than $550,000. The early numbers give the film a promising start, though the pace of bookings over the coming days will offer a clearer picture of the opening it can deliver.

Ramayana takes a narrow lead over Dhurandhar 2

According to Sacnilk’s report, Ramayana has marginally overtaken Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge‘ in advance ticket sales on BookMyShow at the comparable 10-day-before-release checkpoint. The film had sold approximately 1.42 lakh tickets, compared with 1.39 lakh for Dhurandhar 2. At the 11-day mark, Ramayana had recorded 1.19 lakh ticket sales, against 88,000 for the Ranveer Singh-starrer.

However, the comparison comes with a caveat. Sacnilk noted that Ramayana accumulated its sales over roughly six calendar days after bookings opened on October 20, Dhurandhar 2 recorded its comparable total over approximately three days of sales following the launch of paid-preview bookings. Ramayana has maintained daily BookMyShow sales of around 19,000 to 27,000 tickets between October 20 and 25, indicating a steady booking pace rather than a sudden surge.

Premium tickets boost advance collections

The film’s advance gross has also benefited from higher ticket prices, particularly for premium formats such as IMAX 3D. Sacnilk reported that Ramayana had generated Rs 9.22 crore in Day 1 advance gross, excluding blocked seats, 10 days before release. The film had sold 1.65 lakh tickets at an average ticket price of Rs 559.

By comparison, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal had recorded Rs 33.97 crore in opening-day advance gross, excluding blocked seats, with 13.50 lakh tickets sold at an average price of Rs 252. Brahmastra had collected Rs 17.71 crore through advance bookings, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar had recorded Rs 3.61 crore. According to Sacnilk, IMAX 3D screenings account for nearly a quarter of Ramayana’s advance gross, with occupancy exceeding 50%. Higher ticket prices are helping the film build its advance collections, although its current ticket sales remain below the final advance tally of Animal.

Can Ramayana beat Animal’s opening record?

The next major test for Ramayana is whether its opening-day collections can surpass Animal, which remains Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest worldwide opener. According to Sacnilk, Animal collected Rs 54.75 crore in Hindi net collections and Rs 116 crore worldwide on its opening day in 2023. It also recorded Rs 39.90 crore in overseas gross collections.

Sacnilk’s latest projections place Ramayana’s cautious Hindi net opening estimate at Rs 60 crore, with the expected range at Rs 65 crore to Rs 70 crore. A stronger opening could take the figure to Rs 80 crore. These estimates remain projections, not confirmed collections. The film also has an overseas opening-day projection of around $7 million, according to Sacnilk, although the final outcome will depend on booking momentum.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. With worldwide advance bookings crossing $2 million, the film has established an early box-office presence. Whether that momentum translates into a record-breaking opening will depend on ticket sales accelerating in the days leading up to release.