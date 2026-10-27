Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, has crossed Rs 20 crore in worldwide advance bookings, with ten days left before its release. Nearly Rs 12 crore has come from India, while overseas markets have also reported strong demand.

Trade estimates suggest the mythological film could earn more than Rs 200 crore worldwide on its opening day on November 5. The estimate includes paid previews scheduled for the evening of November 4.

Ramayana advance booking gathers pace

Advance bookings for Ramayana opened on October 20, coinciding with Dussehra. According to Sacnilk, the film sold 86,187 tickets across 3,537 shows in 104 cities in its first 24 hours. The bookings generated Rs 3.13 crore, with occupancy at 11%.

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The opening-day advance sales were lower than those of Ranveer Singh‘s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which collected Rs 7.8 crore in its first 24 hours of advance booking, excluding blocked seats.

However, bookings for Ramayana have picked up since then. By the morning of October 22, worldwide advance sales had crossed Rs 15 crore, while domestic bookings stood at Rs 7.08 crore.

The film has now collected Rs 11.81 crore from advance bookings in India. Excluding block bookings, the figure stands at Rs 9.59 crore. Around 2.15 lakh tickets have been sold across 4,658 screens, with some shows already sold out.

Hindi version leads advance sales

The Hindi version accounts for the largest share of domestic advance bookings, bringing in Rs 10.16 crore from 4,269 shows. It makes up around 86% of the total.

The Kannada version, which features Yash as Ravana, has contributed Rs 1.27 crore from 335 shows, accounting for about 11% of advance sales. Yash’s popularity following the KGF films could be helping the dubbed version attract audiences.

The Telugu version has collected Rs 37.85 lakh from 54 shows, accounting for around 3% of advance bookings, despite Sai Pallavi’s presence in the film.

IMAX and premium formats attract moviegoers

Premium formats have also contributed to advance sales. IMAX bookings have generated Rs 2.74 crore from around 1.6 lakh tickets across 3,980 shows.

However, IMAX 3D accounts for only 3.4% of the scheduled shows. Other premium formats, including 4DX 3D, Dolby Cinema, EPIQ 3D and ICE 3D, have also reported sales.

Maharashtra is among the leading markets for the film. Earlier Sacnilk data showed Delhi-NCR as the biggest city market, followed by Mumbai. The top 10 cities accounted for around 75% of the advance booking gross.

West Bengal, where Ramayana has been declared tax-free, ranked sixth in the early regional figures.

Ticket prices have also reached high levels in some cities. In Mumbai, tickets for afternoon and evening shows have been priced at up to Rs 3,170. Recliner seats for evening and night IMAX 3D Hindi shows at PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium in Lower Parel cost more than Rs 3,000 on release day.

Overseas advance sales cross $2 million

International markets have contributed around $2 million in advance bookings, equivalent to approximately Rs 18.99 crore, Sacnilk reported. Sony Pictures International is handling the film’s overseas distribution.

North America accounts for the biggest share, with advance sales of $750,000, or around Rs 7.12 crore. This includes $550,000 from premiere shows alone.

The UK has contributed $90,000, or around Rs 85 lakh, while Australia has added $60,000, or approximately Rs 57 lakh.

Advance bookings in North America opened on October 15, with tickets available through Fandango. Sacnilk reported that premiere pre-sales crossed $150,000 within the first 24 hours.

By October 19, advance sales across North America, the UK and Australia had crossed $770,000. North America accounted for around 72% of that amount.

Distributor dispute delays bookings at some theatres

The advance booking rollout has also faced some hurdles. According to Bollywood Hungama, distributors have sought a 60% share of box office revenue, higher than the terms usually followed for major Hindi film releases.

The disagreement threatened to delay ticket sales at several cinemas. As a result, bookings at some key theatres across India have yet to open.

Ramayana opening-day box office projections

Based on the current pace of advance bookings, Ramayana Part 1 is expected to collect more than Rs 110 crore in India on its opening day, according to trade estimates.

The Hindi version, including paid previews on November 4, is expected to contribute around Rs 80 crore. The film’s domestic gross on November 5 could reach Rs 132 crore.

Overseas, the opening-day collection is projected at $7 million, or around Rs 66.46 crore. Together, these estimates put the film’s worldwide opening above Rs 200 crore.

The film will release on Thursday, November 5, ahead of Diwali on Sunday, November 8. The extended holiday weekend could help it earn more at the box office.

Dharma Productions, led by Karan Johar, is handling distribution in the Hindi market.