Ramayana advance booking collection worldwide: Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, opened advance bookings on October 20, the day of Dussehra. The film is scheduled to release in India on November 5.

As of October 22, the film had collected ₹7.54 crore in gross advance bookings for its opening day, including tickets blocked by cinemas, according to Sacnilk. Without these block bookings, the total stood at ₹5.59 crore.

Around 1.34 lakh tickets had been sold across 3,749 shows, with overall occupancy at 16%. Without block bookings, occupancy stood at 11%.

The first 24 hours of bookings brought in ₹5.44 crore, including block bookings, and ₹3.61 crore without them. During that period, 92,755 tickets were sold across 3,533 shows, according to Sacnilk.

According to the same report, it had collected ₹8.16 crore in gross advance bookings for its opening day as of October 23, with 13 days still to go before its release.

Delhi-NCR leads city-wise advance bookings

Delhi-NCR has emerged as the biggest city market for Ramayana, contributing ₹2 crore, or around 24% of the opening-day gross, Sacnilk reported.

Mumbai follows with ₹1.48 crore, while Hyderabad has recorded ₹46.68 lakh. The top 10 cities together account for 75% of the film’s total advance-booking gross.

Maharashtra is leading the state-wise figures, with ₹2.14 crore, accounting for around 26% of the opening-day gross. Delhi comes next with ₹2 crore, followed by Karnataka at ₹58.23 lakh.

The figures show that the film is drawing early bookings in major cities, with Delhi-NCR and Mumbai accounting for a large share of the total.

Kannada screenings have contributed ₹55.96 lakh, or around 7% of the opening-day gross, across 180 shows. Bengaluru accounts for the largest share of Kannada advance bookings, with ₹43.21 lakh. Mysuru follows with ₹4.95 lakh, while Shivamogga has recorded ₹4.16 lakh.

Ramayana ticket prices cross ₹3,000 in Mumbai

According to Book My Show, recliner seats for afternoon and evening shows in Mumbai are priced as high as ₹3,170. These rates apply to screenings on November 5, 6 and 7.

Prices for IMAX 3D screenings are comparatively lower at Eros INOX IMAX in Churchgate and R City in Ghatkopar. Even evening and night tickets at these cinemas are priced below ₹1,000.

For Insignia screenings, the highest reported ticket price is ₹2,370. This rate applies to late-afternoon and night shows at INOX Insignia in Worli.

The prices vary depending on the cinema, screen format, seat type and show timing.

IMAX and premium screens bring in a large share of the money

One of the clearest trends in Ramayana’s advance bookings is the demand for premium viewing formats.

IMAX, 4DX, Dolby Cinema and other premium formats together account for ₹2.25 crore, or around 30% of the film’s gross advance bookings, despite having only 235 shows.

The format-wise figures reported by Sacnilk as of 7 pm on October 22 are:

Format Gross advance bookings Tickets sold Shows Occupancy Regular 3D ₹5 crore 1.01 lakh 3,421 13% IMAX 3D ₹1.73 crore 15,839 117 46% 4DX 3D ₹23.17 lakh 3,022 90 32% Dolby Cinema ₹23.17 lakh 4,560 9 82%

How Ramayana compares with Dhurandhar 2 and Adipurush

The early numbers are lower than those of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which recorded more than ₹10 crore in advance bookings during its first 24 hours, including block bookings. Without blocked seats, its total stood at ₹7.8 crore, with more than 1.2 lakh tickets sold, according to Sacnilk.

Based on these figures, Ramayana’s first-day advance collection is around 84% lower.

However, the two films have different booking timelines and release strategies. Dhurandhar 2 first opened bookings for its paid preview shows at premium prices. It also benefited from the success of the first film, which earned around ₹1,300 crore worldwide.

The film eventually recorded ₹47.90 crore in advance bookings for its previews and more than ₹40.30 crore for its opening day. More than 9.5 lakh opening-day tickets were sold across over 17,000 shows.

Ramayana, by comparison, had just 3,749 shows listed as of October 22.

The film’s early performance is also being compared with Adipurush, another big-budget mythological film. According to Sacnilk, Adipurush’s final opening-day advance bookings stood at ₹26.40 crore without block bookings, from 10.74 lakh tickets.

Ramayana’s current booking figures, however, do not yet indicate how audiences will react after its release.

Overseas advance bookings cross $1.1 million

Ramayana is also recording advance sales in overseas markets ahead of its international release on November 6. Sony Pictures is handling its international distribution.

According to Sacnilk, opening-day overseas advance bookings had crossed $600,000. North America accounted for around $475,000, including $350,000 from premiere shows.

Across all dates in markets where bookings had opened, overseas advance sales crossed $1.10 million.

The Week, citing Films Discourse, reported a total of $1.12 million across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

These figures cover only markets where tickets were available for booking, and overseas sales could rise as more locations open bookings.

Projected opening: Above ₹200 crore worldwide

Sacnilk has projected a possible Hindi opening of ₹80 crore in net collections, including paid previews. It has also estimated India net collections of more than ₹110 crore across languages, India gross collections of around ₹132 crore and worldwide gross collections above ₹200 crore, including approximately $7 million from overseas markets.

Ramayana runtime: Hindi version is 3 hours 15 minutes

The Hindi theatrical version of Ramayana is reported to have a runtime of three hours and 15 minutes, or 195 minutes. The English version is reportedly expected to be shorter, running for around two hours and 45 minutes, or 165 minutes.

The reported difference is due to the trimming of song and dance sequences to suit international audiences.

Ramayana cast and release date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, while Ravie Dubey appears as Lakshman.

Ramayana is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026. It will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English, including screenings in IMAX 3D.