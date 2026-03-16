The 98th Academy Awards had all the usual glamour, surprises, and big wins, but one brief moment stole the headlines for reasons no one expected. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Javier Bardem were on stage to present the Best International Feature Film award, which went to Norway’s Sentimental Value. But before they opened the envelope, Bardem made a bold statement: “No to war and Free Palestine.”

The statement was not new for the big celeb nights like this; instead, wearing a “No to War” pin on his lapel, Bardem’s words were met with loud cheers and applause from the Dolby Theatre audience. Chopra Jonas stood beside him, nodding along during his remarks, before they continued with the award presentation.

However, the clip quickly went viral once it was out on social media.

Why Priyanka Chopra and Javier Bardem are facing online backlash

Priyanka faced criticism online for her reaction, or what some felt was a “lack of reaction.” Clips circulating on social media showed her nodding silently, and some viewers interpreted her expression as uncomfortable, awkward, or even “lost” during Bardem’s statement.

On platforms like X, some users called her response a “meek smile,” arguing that as a global icon and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, she missed an opportunity to speak out. Some even called the Academy’s pairing of the two actors “tone-deaf”, given Bardem’s outspoken activism and Chopra Jonas’s public image.

However, supporters were quick to slam the critics, calling this an unfair take. They argued that even a visible nod on a live, globally watched stage is a strong gesture of solidarity, especially in a tense, highly scripted environment.

At the same time, while Priyanka received criticism for doing “too little,” Bardem received heat for what he didn’t say. Some pointed out that he mentioned Palestine but left out Iran. Critics noted the irony that Bardem was presenting in a category that included It Was Just an Accident, a film by Iranian dissident Jafar Panahi, who was recently sentenced to prison in absentia by Tehran. His absence from Bardem’s speech drew attention. Some online users called his remarks one-sided, ignoring historical context.

Javier Bardem at the #Oscars: “No to war and Free Palestine!” pic.twitter.com/z00bfq2jXn — Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 16, 2026

Bardem explains his statement

Earlier this year, on the Emmy Awards red carpet, Bardem spoke to Variety about why the topic matters so deeply to him. He said, “Here I am today, denouncing the genocide in Gaza. I am talking about the IAGS, the International Association of Genocide Scholars, who study thoroughly genocide and has declared it is a genocide. That’s why we ask for a commercial and diplomatic blockade and also sanctions on Israel to stop the genocide. Free Palestine.”

Bardem’s activism is not new. In February 2026, he was one of over 100 celebrities to sign an open letter criticising the Berlin Film Festival for staying silent on Gaza. The letter stated: “We write as film workers, all of us past and current Berlinale participants, who expect the institutions in our industry to refuse complicity in the terrible violence that continues to be waged against Palestinians. We are dismayed at the Berlinale’s involvement in censoring artists who oppose Israel’s ongoing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and the German state’s key role in enabling it. As the Palestine Film Institute has stated, the festival has been ‘policing filmmakers alongside a continued commitment to collaborate with Federal Police on their investigations.’”

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.