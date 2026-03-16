The 98th Academy Awards kicked off Sunday at the Dolby Theatre, celebrating the best in cinema from the past year. Comedian Conan O’Brien returned to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year. The race for Best Picture has been one of the most closely watched this season, with Sinners, which scored a record 16 nominations, competing closely with One Battle After Another, which earned 13 nods and dominated several precursor awards.
Other major contenders across categories include Hamnet, Marty Supreme, and Frankenstein. Last year’s acting winners — Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison, and Zoe Saldaña, returned to the stage as presenters. The ceremony is airing live on ABC and streaming on platforms including Hulu and YouTube TV.
Last year’s winners return as presenters
Last year’s acting winnersm Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain), Mikey Madison (Anora) and Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez), are all presenting awards during the ceremony. They will be joined by a long list of presenters that includes Javier Bardem, Chris Evans, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Rudolph, Will Arnett, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose Byrne, Nicole Kidman, Jimmy Kimmel, Delroy Lindo, Ewan McGregor, Wagner Moura, Pedro Pascal, Channing Tatum and Sigourney Weaver, among others.
Where to watch the Oscars 2026
The ceremony is airing on ABC. Viewers with cable subscriptions can also watch by logging in through the ABC app or on abc.com. The show is also streaming live on Hulu, YouTube TV, AT&T TV and FuboTV. Internationally, the ceremony is airing in more than 200 territories. Starting in 2029, however, the Oscars will stream exclusively on YouTube.
Follow along below for the complete Oscars 2026 winners list, updated live throughout the ceremony.
Oscars 2026 live winners list (Updating LIVE)
Actor in a Leading Role (Winner to be announced)
Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle after Another
Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan — Sinners
Wagner Moura — The Secret Agent
Actor in a Supporting Role (Winner to be announced)
Benicio Del Toro — One Battle after Another
Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo — Sinners
Sean Penn — One Battle after Another
Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value
Actress in a Leading Role (Winner to be announced)
Jessie Buckley — Hamnet
Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value
Emma Stone — Bugonia
Actress in a Supporting Role (Winner to be announced)
Elle Fanning — Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan — Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners
Teyana Taylor — One Battle after Another
Animated Feature Film (Winner to be announced)
Arco — Ugo Bienvenu, Félix de Givry, Sophie Mas and Natalie Portman
Elio — Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina and Mary Alice Drumm
KPop Demon Hunters — Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans and Michelle L.M. Wong
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain — Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago and Henri Magalon
Zootopia 2 — Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Yvett Merino
Animated Short Film (Winner to be announced)
Butterfly — Florence Miailhe and Ron Dyens
Forevergreen — Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears
The Girl Who Cried Pearls — Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski
Retirement Plan — John Kelly and Andrew Freedman
The Three Sisters — Konstantin Bronzit
Casting (Winner to be announced)
Hamnet — Nina Gold
Marty Supreme — Jennifer Venditti
One Battle after Another — Cassandra Kulukundis
The Secret Agent — Gabriel Domingues
Sinners — Francine Maisler
Cinematography (Winner to be announced)
Frankenstein — Dan Laustsen
Marty Supreme — Darius Khondji
One Battle after Another — Michael Bauman
Sinners — Autumn Durald Arkapaw
Train Dreams — Adolpho Veloso
Costume Design (Winner to be announced)
Avatar: Fire and Ash — Deborah L. Scott
Frankenstein — Kate Hawley
Hamnet — Malgosia Turzanska
Marty Supreme — Miyako Bellizzi
Sinners — Ruth E. Carter
Directing (Winner to be announced)
Hamnet — Chloé Zhao
Marty Supreme — Josh Safdie
One Battle after Another — Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value — Joachim Trier
Sinners — Ryan Coogler
Documentary Feature Film (Winner to be announced)
The Alabama Solution — Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman
Come See Me in the Good Light — Ryan White, Jessica Hargrave, Tig Notaro and Stef Willen
Cutting Through Rocks — Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni
Mr. Nobody Against Putin — David Borenstein, Pavel Talankin, Helle Faber and Alžběta Karásková
The Perfect Neighbor — Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu and Sam Bisbee
Documentary Short Film (Winner to be announced)
All the Empty Rooms — Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud — Craig Renaud and Juan Arredondo
Children No More: “Were and Are Gone” — Hilla Medalia and Sheila Nevins
The Devil Is Busy — Christalyn Hampton and Geeta Gandbhir
Perfectly a Strangeness — Alison McAlpine
Film Editing (Winner to be announced)
F1 — Stephen Mirrione
Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
One Battle after Another — Andy Jurgensen
Sentimental Value — Olivier Bugge Coutté
Sinners — Michael P. Shawver
International Feature Film (Winner to be announced)
Brazil — The Secret Agent
France — It Was Just an Accident
Norway — Sentimental Value
Spain — Sirāt
Tunisia — The Voice of Hind Rajab
Live Action Short Film (Winner to be announced)
Butcher’s Stain — Meyer Levinson-Blount and Oron Caspi
A Friend of Dorothy — Lee Knight and James Dean
Jane Austen’s Period Drama — Julia Aks and Steve Pinder
The Singers — Sam A. Davis and Jack Piatt
Two People Exchanging Saliva — Alexandre Singh and Natalie Musteata
Makeup and Hairstyling (Winner to be announced)
Frankenstein — Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey
Kokuho — Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu
Sinners — Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry
The Smashing Machine — Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein
The Ugly Stepsister — Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg
Music (Original Score) (Winner to be announced)
Bugonia — Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein — Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet — Max Richter
One Battle after Another — Jonny Greenwood
Sinners — Ludwig Göransson
Music (Original Song) (Winner to be announced)
Dear Me — from Diane Warren: Relentless; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
Golden — from KPop Demon Hunters; Music and Lyric by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park
I Lied To You — from Sinners; Music and Lyric by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson
Sweet Dreams Of Joy — from Viva Verdi!; Music and Lyric by Nicholas Pike
Train Dreams — from Train Dreams; Music by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner; Lyric by Nick Cave
Best Picture (Winner to be announced)
Bugonia — Ed Guiney & Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone and Lars Knudsen, Producers
F1 — Chad Oman, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers
Frankenstein — Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Scott Stuber, Producers
Hamnet — Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes, Producers
Marty Supreme — Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Anthony Katagas and Timothée Chalamet, Producers
One Battle after Another — Adam Somner, Sara Murphy and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers
The Secret Agent — Emilie Lesclaux, Producer
Sentimental Value — Maria Ekerhovd and Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Producers
Sinners — Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler, Producers
Train Dreams — Marissa McMahon, Teddy Schwarzman, Will Janowitz, Ashley Schlaifer and Michael Heimler, Producers
Production Design (Winner to be announced)
Frankenstein — Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
Hamnet — Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton
Marty Supreme — Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis
One Battle after Another — Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
Sinners — Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Monique Champagne
Sound (Winner to be announced)
F1 — Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo and Juan Peralta
Frankenstein — Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern
One Battle after Another — José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor
Sinners — Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker
Sirāt — Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas
Visual Effects (Winner to be announced)
Avatar: Fire and Ash — Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
F1 — Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson
Jurassic World Rebirth — David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan and Neil Corbould
The Lost Bus — Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K. McLaughlin
Sinners — Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean
Writing (Adapted Screenplay) (Winner to be announced)
Bugonia — Screenplay by Will Tracy
Frankenstein — Written for the Screen by Guillermo del Toro
Hamnet — Screenplay by Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell
One Battle after Another — Written by Paul Thomas Anderson
Train Dreams — Screenplay by Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar
Writing (Original Screenplay) (Winner to be announced)
Blue Moon — Written by Robert Kaplow
It Was Just an Accident — Written by Jafar Panahi; Script collaborators Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian
Marty Supreme — Written by Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value — Written by Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier
Sinners — Written by Ryan Coogler