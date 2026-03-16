The Oscars 2026 may be over, with the winners taking home Hollywood’s most coveted golden statuette, but the conversation around the ceremony is far from over. Alongside the red carpet looks, memorable speeches and surprise wins, another detail continues to fascinate fans every year, the famously extravagant Oscars goodie bag.

Officially known as the “Everybody Wins” gift bag, the luxurious hamper has become a tradition tied to the awards season. Even after the ceremony ends, many people remain curious about what exactly was packed inside the much-talked-about gift bag that accompanies Hollywood’s biggest night.

Not an official Oscars gift

The gift bag is not actually distributed by the Academy itself. The bags are curated independently by the Los Angeles–based marketing agency Distinctive Assets and are given to nominees in select major categories. Their value this year is estimated to be around $350,000 (£261,000).

“This is something we do independently of the Academy with the intention of elevating small businesses, female-founded brands, and minority-owned companies, and also because losing sucks,” founder Lash Fary shared.

Who received the bag this year

The bags are handed out to nominees in the best actor and best director categories, meaning that even those who did not win an Oscar still walked away with a lavish collection of gifts.

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This year’s best director nominees included Chloe Zhao, Josh Safdie, Paul Thomas Anderson, Joachim Trier and Ryan Coogler.

In the best actor category, nominees were Timothee Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Michael B Jordan and Wagner Moura.

Luxury trips and retreats

As reported by Indy100, a major portion of the bag’s value comes from exclusive travel experiences and luxury retreats. Nominees were offered a ten-day holiday in Sri Lanka from Santani, a seven-day retreat at the Golden Door, and a villa experience in Ibiza from Can Nemo. There was also an Arctic villa stay from Hideout Villas and a Costa Rican villa experience from Essence of Dreams.

The bag also included high-end wellness treatments such as a DESUAR spa experience and a waitlisted Danucera Sculpt & Lift facial from Rescue Spa.

Beauty treatments and cosmetic upgrades

Beauty and cosmetic services were another highlight of this year’s bag. Among the most talked-about inclusions was a liposuction experience from ArtLipo, as well as facial rejuvenation procedures from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich and a smile makeover package from Beverly Hills Dental Arts.

Skincare products were also part of the collection, including Centellian24 Lifting Eye Cream, Watermelon Glow Pore Tight Toner and toner pads from Glow Recipe, INSTYTUTUM skincare, and Plum + Argan Serum from Chanla Chau Cosmetics.

Fashion, accessories and lifestyle items

The gift bag also featured a variety of fashion and lifestyle products. Among them were a vegan GUNAS handbag, HUHA underwear, OOFOS OOahh Plus sliders, and Japanese luggage sets from Asia Luggage. Nominees also received Bored Rebel statement tees and a BENU Movie Star special edition fountain pen. Home and lifestyle upgrades included the GROHE Euphoria 140 shower head and a CBespoke residential interior design package.

Gourmet treats and wellness products

Food and wellness items also formed part of the luxury collection. Nominees received gourmet snacks such as Haize & Honey chocolate chunk cookies, TruFru strawberries, Tea Forté’s tea tasting assortment, Posh Pretzels coated in chocolate and gold crystals, and Skinny Dipped almond bites.

The bag also featured health-focused products including Vital Proteins collagen peptides, Glymate Lixi daily supplements, and a Flaus electric flosser starter kit.

Cannabis, tequila and unusual extras

Some of the more unusual items in the bag attracted particular attention this year. These included luxury cannabis products from Beboe, THC-microdosed liquid packets from Cann Social Tonics, and THC-infused non-alcoholic margaritas from Señorita. The bag also included Suavecito Añejo tequila.

Other unique additions ranged from a custom prenuptial agreement from divorce attorney Jim Sexton to a Ballet (Gold Edition) cryptocurrency storage device, a portrait experience from LIGHT MVMNT Studio, and party games such as Song Survivor and Pick, Pic, Boom.