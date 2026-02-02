Grammys 2026 Live updates: The 68th annual Grammy Awards are officially underway in Los Angeles, bringing together some of the biggest names in music. Artists like Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and Justin Bieber are all in the race for the night’s top awards.
The main ceremony will take place at the Crypto.com Arena and will go live at 8 pm Eastern time (5 pm Pacific). This year’s show is being hosted by Trevor Noah, marking his sixth and final time as the Grammys’ host.
Grammys 2026 winners
Out of the total 95 Grammy categories, a large number were presented earlier in the day during a non-televised ceremony. These early wins often give a hint about how the Recording Academy members are voting, and this year, Kendrick Lamar is clearly off to a strong start. He has already won three awards: best melodic rap performance for “Luther,” best rap song for “TV Off,” and best rap performance as a featured artist on Clipse’s “Chains and Whips.”
R&B singer and songwriter Leon Thomas also had a strong start, taking home two Grammy Awards. Thomas began his career as a child actor on Broadway before moving into music.
Another notable moment came when “Golden,” from KPop Demon Hunters, won best song written for visual media. This marked the first-ever Grammy Award win for a K-pop song in this category.
Other early winners included alternative rock legends The Cure, Baltimore-based hard rock band Turnstile, and R&B singer Kehlani. Lady Gaga also picked up an award for best dance pop recording for her track “Abracadabra.”
How and where to watch the Grammys
Fans can watch the main Grammy ceremony live on CBS. The show will also stream online for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, starting at 8 pm Eastern time.
Who’s leading the nominations
Kendrick Lamar, who dominated last year’s Grammys, leads again with nine nominations, the highest number this year. He is nominated across all major categories. In the album of the year race, Lamar is competing against Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Clipse, Leon Thomas and Tyler, the Creator.
The Grammys concluded after Bad Bunny's historic AOTY win and moving speech. The show ended up going only 8 minutes over time; concluding much earlier than last years ceremony.
Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny takes home the prestigious AOTY award for his album "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" He makes history with this win as his album is the first Spanish-language album to win this category. The artist was visibly emotional as he went on stage to accept the award.
Grammy Awards 2026 Live Updates: Harry Styles to present last award of the night
Singer-songwriter Harry Styles is set to present the last award of the night: Album of the year. Co-incidentally, it also happens to be his 32nd birthday today.
Grammy Awards 2026 Live Updates: Kendrick 'shouts out' Luther Vandross, SZA cautions against dispair
While accepting his award for record of the year, Kendrick mentioned in his speech that Luther Vandross was one of his favourite artists. He said, “This is what this music is about: Luther Vandross. This is special for me because, he is one of my favorite artists of all time.”
Meanwhile, SZA cautioned viewers against falling into doom and gloom. The singer remarked, "Please don’t fall into despair. I know that right now is a scary time. I know the algorithms tell us that it’s so scary and all is lost.”
Grammy Awards 2026 Live Updates: Kendrick Lamar wins Record of the Year for "Luther" featuring SZA
Kendrick Lamar added another Grammy to his award tally of the night, winning 5 out of the 9 categories that he was nominated for. He won record of the year for his song "Luther" featuring R&B hitmaker SZA. He was given the award by Cher and in his acceptance speech thanked Luther Vandross,, who inspired the song.
American television Don Lemon, who was recently arrested while covering protests at a Minnesota Church, made a surprising appearance at the music awards show.
Grammy Awards 2026 Live Updates: In memoriam segment ends with Robert Flack tribute, hugs
Lauryn Hill and several other prominent artists also paid tribute to the legend Roberta Flack. John Legend, Wyclef Jean, Leon Bridges, Chaka Khan and more performed a medley for her songs and ended the In memoriam segment with hugs.
Grammy Awards 2026 Live Updates: Lauryn Hill pays tribute to D'Angelo, late artist gets massive tribute segment
Hip-hop legend Lauryn Hill paid tribute to the singer D'Angelo who passed away in 2025 due to pancreatic cancer. She performed “Nothing Even Matters.” Other artists set to perform in this segment are: Leon Thomas, Lucky Daye, Bilaal, Jon Batiste and others.
Grammy Awards 2026 Live Updates: Reba opens in memoriam segment
The 'Queen of Country' Reba McIntyre became a first time performer at the Grammys as she opened the in memoriam segment with a rendition of the song 'Trailblazer' dedicated to all the artists who passed away last year including figures like Connie Francis and Brandy Clark.
Musician Bruce Springsteen paid tribute to the late singer-songwriter Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys in a moving video message. He said, " He was a genius who made generations of songwriters so much better. I know this because I am one of them.” Adding, "He leaves behind so many good songs that will live forever.”
Grammy Awards 2026 Live Updates: Pharrell Williams receives Dr Dre Global Impact Award
Artist Pharrell Williams became a 13-time Grammy winner as he accepted the Dr Dre Global Impact Award from Rapper Q-Tip. He received the award for his immense contribution to the field of music and influencing multiple generations.
Grammy Awards 2026 Live Updates: Billie Eilish wins song of the year
Accepting the award, Eilish didn’t shy away from speaking her mind. “No one is illegal on stolen land,” she said during her speech.
She went on to admit how overwhelming the moment feels. “It’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now,” Eilish said. “I feel like we just need to keep fighting and protesting. Our voices really do matter, and the people do matter.”
"Wildflower," Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Grammy Awards 2026 Live Updates: Best pop solo performance winner
"Messy," Lola Young
Grammy Awards 2026 Live Updates: 'Make sure you are heard'- Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga used her best pop vocal album win to speak directly to women in music, telling them to stand their ground and protect their work.
“Fight for your ideas, fight for your songs, fight for your rights as a producer,” she said, before adding, “Make sure you are heard.”
Grammy Awards 2026 Live Updates: Best pop vocal album winner
"MAYHEM," Lady Gaga
Grammy Awards 2026 Live Updates: Lady Gaga does what Lady Gaga does best at the Grammys
Lady Gaga hit the Grammys stage and reminded everyone why she’s, well, Lady Gaga. Opening her performance of what might be her biggest song in years, she kicked things off with a loud and proud “put your paws up!”
Fans watching at home got the full Gaga theatrics they’ve been missing, especially after “Abracadabra” completely dominated the music scene over the past year.
Grammy Awards 2026 Live Updates: Best Contemporary Country Album.
‘Beautifully Broken’ by Jelly Roll wins the Grammys award for Best Contemporary Country Album.
Grammy Awards 2026 Live Updates: Bad Bunny makes bold statement on ICE
The Puerto Rican singer, set to take over the Super Bowl halftime stage next weekend, added his voice to the growing “ICE OUT” message during his time onstage.
“We’re not savage,” he said. “We’re not animals. We’re not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans.”
He ended with a call for unity, urging people to choose compassion over cruelty. “The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love,” he said.
Grammy Awards 2026 Live Updates: Best música urbana album winner
"DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS," Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Live Updates: Tyla announces new album
Tyla updated ET at the Grammys that her sophomore album will release this year. It will be titled ‘A-Pop.’
Winning Best New Artist was a big moment for Olivia Dean, but she used the spotlight to talk about something even bigger. As she stood on stage, Dean spoke about her family and the immigrant story behind her journey.
“I’m up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant,” she said. “I wouldn’t be here — I’m a product of bravery, and I think those people deserve to be celebrated. We’re nothing without each other.”
Grammy Awards 2026 Live Updates: Trevor Noah jokes about Kendrick Lamar’s Drake feud
Trevor Noah couldn’t resist a little joke about Kendrick Lamar’s ongoing beef with Drake.
Just before Lamar hit the stage, Noah admitted he’s nervous about writing jokes on him.
“Rappers are doing full-on detective work,” Noah said, referring to Lamar’s diss track Not Like Us.
He added, standing next to Lamar in the audience, “Hip-hop has changed so much. It’s no longer just music — it’s business, fashion, everything. Back then, all you had to worry about was getting shot. Now? They just hurt your feelings.”
Grammy Awards 2026 Live Updates: KATSEYE performs ‘Gnarly’
KATSEYE stuns with bold performance
Grammy Awards 2026 Live Updates: Who all are performing at Grammy's night
On top of this year’s best new artist nominees, the Grammys stage tonight will feature plenty of other big performances.
Also lined up: Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Rosé, Sabrina Carpenter, Tyler, The Creator, Justin Bieber, and Clipse with Pharrell Williams.
There’s also a special tribute segment: Post Malone, Slash, and Chad Smith will honor the late “Prince of Darkness,” Ozzy Osbourne, while Lauryn Hill leads a performance remembering Roberta Flack and D’Angelo.
Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark, and Lukas Nelson are also expected to perform during the in memoriam tribute.
Kendrick Lamar breaks Jay-Z’s record and officially becomes the most awarded rapper in Grammy's history.
“Hip-hop is gonna always be right here. We’re gonna be in these suits, we’re gonna be looking good, we’re gonna be having our folks with us, we’re gonna be having our culture with us,” Lamar said as he accepted his fourth Grammy of the evening. “So I appreciate y’all.”
Grammy Awards 2026 Live Updates: Bruno Mars and Rosé perform viral APT track
ROSÉ officially makes history as the first K-Pop soloist to perform at the Grammys opening the show with ‘APT.’ with Bruno Mars.
Grammy Awards 2026 Live Updates: Sabrina Carpenter performs Manchild
Sabrina Carpenter stuns with a performance of "Manchild" at the 2026 Grammys
Grammy Awards 2026 Live Updates: Justin and Hailey Bieber flaunt anti ICE pins
Justin and Hailey Bieber showed up on the carpet actually in sync for once. Both were dressed in black, and both were wearing “ICE Out” pins, making a quiet but clear statement together.
Grammy Awards 2026 Live Updates: Miley Cyrus arrives with mom and beau
Miley and Tish Cyrus, and Maxx Morando grace Grammys red carpet