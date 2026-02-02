Grammys 2026 Live updates: The 68th annual Grammy Awards are officially underway in Los Angeles, bringing together some of the biggest names in music. Artists like Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and Justin Bieber are all in the race for the night’s top awards.

The main ceremony will take place at the Crypto.com Arena and will go live at 8 pm Eastern time (5 pm Pacific). This year’s show is being hosted by Trevor Noah, marking his sixth and final time as the Grammys’ host.

Grammys 2026 winners

Out of the total 95 Grammy categories, a large number were presented earlier in the day during a non-televised ceremony. These early wins often give a hint about how the Recording Academy members are voting, and this year, Kendrick Lamar is clearly off to a strong start. He has already won three awards: best melodic rap performance for “Luther,” best rap song for “TV Off,” and best rap performance as a featured artist on Clipse’s “Chains and Whips.”

ALSO READ From Anoushka Shankar to Lara Raj: Indian nominees at the Grammys 2026

R&B singer and songwriter Leon Thomas also had a strong start, taking home two Grammy Awards. Thomas began his career as a child actor on Broadway before moving into music.

Another notable moment came when “Golden,” from KPop Demon Hunters, won best song written for visual media. This marked the first-ever Grammy Award win for a K-pop song in this category.

Other early winners included alternative rock legends The Cure, Baltimore-based hard rock band Turnstile, and R&B singer Kehlani. Lady Gaga also picked up an award for best dance pop recording for her track “Abracadabra.”

How and where to watch the Grammys

Fans can watch the main Grammy ceremony live on CBS. The show will also stream online for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, starting at 8 pm Eastern time.

Who’s leading the nominations

Kendrick Lamar, who dominated last year’s Grammys, leads again with nine nominations, the highest number this year. He is nominated across all major categories. In the album of the year race, Lamar is competing against Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Clipse, Leon Thomas and Tyler, the Creator.

Live Updates