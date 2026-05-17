India’s live music industry is witnessing a generational crossover unlike ever before, with Gen Z audiences increasingly driving demand for legacy bands and older global acts. The boom has unfolded through a flood of international acts entering India over the past two years, including Green Day, Linkin Park, Akon, Enrique Iglesias, Guns N’ Roses, Travis Scott, Coldplay, Tom Morello and MLTR.

“Nostalgia is one of the most powerful currencies in live entertainment; it allows audiences to collapse time, to stand in the present while reliving the soundtrack of their past,” said Naman Pugalia, chief business officer, live events, BookMyShow. “Post-pandemic, this longing for the familiar has only deepened and what is striking is the breadth of audiences, parents bringing their teenagers, millennials rediscovering their early playlists and Gen Z meeting legends they’ve only streamed.”

For instance, Bryan Adams’ 2024 ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour in India featured a seven-city lineup, expanding from an initially planned five-city schedule. The concert tour, held in December 2024, marked his return after five years and covered Shillong, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, concluding in Goa. Over 75,000 tickets were sold on the Zomato Live app, with high demand causing the Mumbai show to sell out in just 24 hours.

BookMyShow Live, the experiential division of BookMyShow, has been central to this expansion, producing and promoting tours by acts including U2, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Backstreet Boys, Westlife and Sting in the past couple of years.

“We’re seeing Gen Zs and millennials dancing side by side with boomers. Young parents are introducing their kids to their first-ever concert, while young adults are bringing their parents along for shared musical moments,” Pugalia said.

Industry executives say India’s live entertainment ecosystem has evolved from isolated concerts into a structured touring economy fuelled by festivals, destination events and premium fan experiences.

“What we are witnessing today is the rise of what I call the ‘nostalgia economy’, where music is no longer consumed only as entertainment, but as cultural memory and identity,” said Sonali Priy Kapoor, founder of the Hatch Project, which was involved in the promotions of Michael Learns To Rock (MLTR) concerts held in February in Mumbai and Bengaluru. “Legacy bands and artistes are becoming emotional landmarks for audiences navigating an extremely fast, hyper-digital world.”

Experience Collectors

Kapoor said Gen Z now forms “nearly 55-60% of the audience base at several large-format concerts and music festivals”, though millennials continue to dominate premium spending categories such as VIP access, hospitality and merchandise.

“Gen Z, on the other hand, is experience-collecting,” she said. “Attending an MLTR India tour, an Enrique Iglesias comeback show, or even a Coldplay stadium concert becomes social currency, memory-making, and identity signalling all at once,” she added.

That appetite for experiences is also transforming concerts into broader economic events. BookMyShow’s report estimated that Coldplay’s Ahmedabad concert generated nearly Rs 641 crore across industries, with every Rs 100 spent on tickets leading to an additional Rs 585 spent on travel, hospitality and shopping.

The growth is no longer confined to metro audiences either. According to BookMyShow Live, 35% of attendees at Coldplay’s Ahmedabad concert came from non-metro cities, highlighting the widening geographic appetite for live entertainment.

Algorithmic Discovery

The rise of festivals has further accelerated cross-generational discovery. Platforms such as Lollapalooza India, Sunburn and Mahindra Blues Festival are increasingly functioning as cultural gateways where younger audiences encounter older artistes in live settings.

“A younger audience may initially attend a festival for one contemporary artiste, but live environments naturally create cross-discovery,” Kapoor said. “That is where legacy acts are finding a second life.”

Digital platforms are also reshaping how younger audiences engage with older music. “Songs no longer age in a linear way. They resurface, mutate and find entirely new meaning across generations,” Pugalia said of BookMyShow. “For Gen Z, discovery is increasingly algorithmic rather than archival.”

Kapoor echoed the sentiment. “A 15-second clip on Instagram can trigger an entire artiste journey,” she said. “Once emotionally hooked, they deep-dive aggressively into archives, concerts, interviews, fan edits, and vinyl aesthetics.”

The result is a generation consuming music without rigid decade boundaries. “Their playlists do not recognise decades the way previous generations did,” Kapoor added.

This fluidity is reflected in ticket-buying behaviour as well. Linkin Park’s India debut as part of the From Zero World Tour in January saw ticket prices begin at Rs 4,260 in Mumbai and Rs 5,600 in Bengaluru, while VIP passes crossed Rs 48,000. Despite premium pricing, demand remained strong.

Similarly, Guns N’ Roses returned to India in May 2025 for their first performance in the country since 2012, drawing fans from across the country to Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse. “The band was crazy good and I’d definitely say the experience to see them live was worth it,” said 29-year-old Surabhi Rana, who travelled from Delhi for the show. “The crazy GnR energy still exists and I’m happy to experience it for the first time in my life.”

“A band way past its prime and still managing to put on a show three hours long is something you don’t see often and I’m glad to have this crossed off my bucket list,” said 27-year-old Soumitra Mishra (name changed on request).

For Gen Z audiences raised on streaming algorithms and short-form content, older music is no longer ‘retro’. It is simply part of an endlessly accessible cultural archive, one now finding its loudest expression in packed stadiums, festival grounds and sold-out arenas across India.

As per BookMyShow’s Throwback 2025 report, live entertainment events in India rose to 34,086 in 2025, an 11% increase over 2024, while overall consumption grew 17% year-on-year. More than 5.6 lakh people travelled for music concerts in 2025, an 18% jump from the previous year. As per District, the number of concerts in India is projected to rise from 14,470 in 2024 to 24,520 by 2030.

PwC’s Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2025-29 reported that India’s live music industry grew 414% from $29 million in 2020 to $149 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a 19% CAGR through 2029.