Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is heading toward one of the biggest Bollywood openings of 2026, with advance booking numbers building at a pace that puts it in direct comparison with films like Animal, RRR, and Baahubali 2.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the spy action thriller features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, and releases theatrically on March 19. Paid previews begin the evening of March 18.

The film has already sold over 2.75 lakh tickets globally, with Indian premiere bookings generating an estimated domestic gross of roughly Rs 13.75 crore, rising to around ₹19.46 crore when blocked seats are included.

This live blog tracks real-time advance booking updates, city-wise trends, premiere show collections, and Day 1 box office projections for Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Bookmark this page for the latest numbers.

Live Updates