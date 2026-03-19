The box office has a new juggernaut—and it’s moving fast. Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, opened to a thunderous response on Friday, with early estimates suggesting it could smash past the ₹100 crore mark on day one, putting it among the biggest openings in Indian cinema history.

By afternoon, ticket sales had already touched ₹55 crore, according to entertainment data tracker Sacnilk—well ahead of the ₹35 crore opening of the 2025 original. That film went on to become a phenomenon, grossing ₹1,300 crore worldwide and over ₹830 crore net in India, making it the second-highest grossing Hindi film ever after Dangal.

Nationwide Festive Frenzy

The sequel appears poised not just to match that success—but potentially surpass it. The timing has worked in its favour. Released over an extended festive weekend spanning Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Eid, the film has tapped into a nationwide holiday mood. Multiplex chain PVR Inox reported over two million bookings, including premium preview shows a day ahead of release.

“There’s strong traction beyond the traditional Hindi belt,” said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director at PVR Inox, pointing to robust demand from southern markets and tier-II cities. “We’re expecting high occupancy through the weekend.”

Trade analysts say the scale of release is unprecedented. With over 8,000 screens across India, Dhurandhar 2 is among the widest releases ever for a Hindi film.

Karan Taurani of Elara Capital expects the film to clock a lifetime domestic net collection of ₹1,200–1,300 crore. “Early indicators point to exceptional demand,” he said. “With strong franchise recall, the sequel is likely to deliver a ₹100–110 crore opening day.”

If those projections hold, the Dhurandhar franchise could rewrite the record books. Combined domestic earnings from the two films may cross ₹1,500 crore—potentially overtaking blockbuster franchises like Baahubali and Pushpa in cumulative India collections, and marking a first for a Hindi-language franchise.

Beyond the Box Office

The frenzy isn’t limited to ticket counters. Advertisers are riding the wave as well. More than 400 brands, including 70 national advertisers, have booked cinema ad slots across UFO Cine Media Network’s 4,100 screens. Categories range from technology and banking to automobiles and smartphones.

Sachinn Guptaa, country head at UFO Cine Media, expects footfalls during the film’s run to touch 60 million—turning the theatrical release into a major marketing platform. That marks a sharp jump from the first film, which saw more modest advertiser interest before emerging as a runaway hit. Its success has clearly reset expectations.

“Sequels amplify scale,” Guptaa said, pointing to precedents like Baahubali and Pushpa, where follow-ups significantly outperformed the originals.

For now, all eyes are on whether Dhurandhar can sustain its blistering start. But if opening day momentum is any indication, Bollywood may be witnessing the rise of its biggest franchise yet.