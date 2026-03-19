The Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has officially crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone on opening day. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action-spy thriller aims to surpass its predecessor, Dhurandhar, which concluded on a cliffhanger following the death of the notorious crime lord Rehman Dakait.

According to Sacnilk, the film has grossed Rs 159.25 crore globally as of 9 PM IST. While the movie officially hit theatres on March 19, it also held paid preview screenings a day earlier, on March 18.

Box Office Collection

The film has achieved a strong box office performance, amassing a Worldwide Gross of Rs 159.25 crore. This total is driven primarily by its domestic run, with an India Gross of Rs 137.00 crore, which translates to a net collection of Rs 43.00 crore for the Hindi version. The international market contributed an additional Rs 22.25 crore in overseas gross, making up approximately 13.97% of the total global earnings, while the domestic share remains the dominant force at 86.03%.

Plot Summary

Picking up immediately after the death of Rehman Dakait, Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026) follows the dual life of Jaskirat “Jassi” Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh), an Indian undercover operative who has risen to become the “Sher-e-Baloch” in Karachi’s dangerous Lyari district. Operating under the alias Hamza, he navigates a complex web of Pakistani gang wars and political betrayals, systematically neutralising those responsible for the 26/11 attacks and other terror activities.