The Chetak Screen Awards 2026 makes a grand return tonight. This time, it will blend cinematic legacy with a digital-age flourish as it celebrates the best of Hindi cinema across both theatres and OTT. Leading the nominations race is Aditya Dhar’s espionage thriller Dhurandhar with a commanding 24 nominations, followed by Mohit Suri’s romantic musical Saiyaara with 17 and Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound securing 15.

The winners have been selected by the Screen Academy, an independent collective of over 50 filmmakers and cultural voices, adding weight and credibility to the honours.

Mumbai will play host to this glittering evening, with Alia Bhatt anchoring the show alongside Sunil Grover, Zakir Khan and Saurabh Dwivedi.

Expect a red carpet brimming with Bollywood’s biggest names, all converging to celebrate storytelling in its many forms. In a nod to changing viewing habits, the ceremony will also stream live from 8 pm on YouTube, SonyLIV and Sony Entertainment Television.

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