Kelly Clarkson on American Idol: Kelly Clarkson, a celebrated singer and TV show host, went from being the first winner of the reality TV show, ‘American Idol’ in 2002 to a coach on ‘The Voice’. During a recent interaction with Daniel Radcliffe and Rob Rausch on her talk show, ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’, she made a shocking revelation about the $1 million cash prize promised to the winner of ‘American Idol’.

The reality TV show puts several contestants through rigorous weeks of performing and chooses the American Idol. As per the format of the show, the winner reportedly takes home a prize of $1 million. However, Kelly Clarkson had something else to tell about her 2002 win.

Kelly Clarkson never got ‘American Idol’ winning car

The revelation from the singer-TV host came after musician and ‘The Traitors’ winner, Rob Rausch, shared that he hadn’t received his $220,800 prize pool after winning the fourth season of the murder-mystery show.

Explaining enthusiastically, Kelly Clarkson shared that she, too, related to his situation. She said during the Wednesday episode, “I relate to this so hard core because whenever I won, you probably weren’t alive when I was on ‘American Idol,’ but I literally was on the show, and they were like, ‘Oh, you win a million dollars or whatever.’ No, you didn’t. They lied.”

Kelly Clarkson calls out "American Idol" for misleading prizes for winning the show. 😬 Credit: NBCUniversal Syndication Studios pic.twitter.com/UPXz2qbX6P — TMZ (@TMZ) March 11, 2026

She went on to explain that it is all but a ‘$1 million worth of investment into the winner’s career’. In fact, she shared that she was even promised a car, which she couldn’t afford at the time, but never received that either. However, there has been no official comment from the ‘American Idol’ production company, yet.

The Texas native then called out the show for giving both the Season 2 runner-up, Clay Aiken, and his mother cars. So she playfully warned Rausch that he might not see his check. “But you know what? Hope you got enough TV time,” she said.

Kelly Clarkson was the first winner of the debut season of the show in 2002. She stunned the judges with her final performances of Aretha Franklin’s ‘Respect’, along with her originals, ‘A Moment Like This’ and ‘Before Your Love’. During the audition and the early stages, she received great encouragement from Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson.