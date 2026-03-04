Toxic release date: Yash’s much-awaited release, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups, has been postponed. What was set to roll out on March 19, on Eid 2026, and coincide with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has a new release date. In an official statement, the Toxic makers, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, cited global disturbances as the reason behind the change.

A multi-starrer with Kiara Advani and Nayanthara in key roles, they have been largely away from promotional events for Toxic. Unseen in the teaser, the Internet gushed over the movie’s release. What would have been a war at the box office, between Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 and Yash’s Toxic, turned literal in the world’s battlefield.

Why was Toxic postponed?

According to the statement released by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, “Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March.”

It added, “However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience. Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release.”

Toxic : A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups – in Cinemas Worldwide on 4 June 2026 pic.twitter.com/TlLgyzrKsF — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) March 4, 2026

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups new release date

As per the official statement, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups will now release later this year on Thursday, June 4. Avoiding a mega blockbuster clash with Ranveer Singh‘s sequel to 2025-26’s Rs 1300 crore franchise, Toxic’s new release date also dodges April releases such as Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan and Akshay Kumar’s Bhoot Bangla. This also followed a much speculated debated between Dhurandhar and Toxic makers to shift dates, while none of them obliged.

Reacting to the teaser, which was released earlier this year, fans were rocked by the ‘I’m home, Daddy’ dialogue, as Yash rocked a new clean-shaved avatar, something not seen by fans on screen before. While a genuine concern was raised by a user, “Can this be watched with parents?” another netizen wondered where the heroines were.