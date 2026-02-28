The excitement for Aditya Dhar’s upcoming movie, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is growing every single day. Even though the filmmakers haven’t released an official trailer yet, the mystery is only making fans more curious about what is in store. Recently, the very first review of the film came from someone who knows the director better than anyone else, his wife, the talented actress Yami Gautam. After watching a private screening, Yami opened up about how much the movie moved her, sharing that she saw years of her husband’s hard work and passion come to life on the screen.

‘Dhurandhar 2 is a masterpiece’

In a recent conversation with News18, Yami admitted that she was so overwhelmed after watching the movie that she couldn’t even find the words to talk to Aditya right away. She described a moment of silence where she just couldn’t process the scale of what she had seen.

“I watched the film and after that, I was deeply emotional,” Yami shared in the interaction. “There was so much I wanted to say, but I couldn’t. I just said ‘bye’ to him.” This reaction shows just how much effort Aditya Dhar has put into this sequel. For Yami, the film wasn’t just another project; it was a masterpiece that left her speechless.

Yami told reporters that Aditya truly ‘gave his life to the film’ because he cares so deeply about his audience and his country. She believes that when people finally get to see it in theaters, they will feel a massive sense of pride for the Indian film industry.

Fans are travelling long distances to watch

The buzz for Dhurandhar 2 is not just happening inside India; it has gone global. Actor R. Madhavan, who plays a major role in the film, recently shared some surprising news. He mentioned that fans are actually flying to India specifically to watch the movie in a theater.

Dhurandhar 2 release date

Since the movie is reportedly not being released in theaters in the UAE, fans are scheduling their business meetings in India around the March 19 release date. They want to make sure they are in the country when the doors open. Madhavan explained that while people could technically wait to watch it at home later, they are craving the ‘community experience’ that only a cinema can provide.

He feels that cinema is a social event. Being in a room full of strangers, all cheering and reacting to the same scenes, creates a feeling that you just can’t get on a small phone or TV screen. For a high-energy movie like Dhurandhar 2, that theater is exactly what the fans are looking for.

A star-studded cast and a major box office clash

The movie has an incredible lineup of stars, including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan. Dhurandhar 2 is expected to be one of the biggest hits of the year. However, it won’t be an easy ride at the box office.

Dhurandhar 2 is set to hit theaters on March 19, which is the same day as another massive movie, Yash’s Toxic. This means two of the biggest films of the year will be competing for the audience’s attention at the same time. With Yami Gautam saying her husband ‘poured his heart and soul’ into this project, fans are counting down the days to see if the sequel can beat the success of the first film.