The wait for the ‘slow burn’ romance of the year is almost over. XO, Kitty Season 3 officially drops on Netflix tomorrow, April 2, 2026. As Kitty Song Covey heads back to the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS) for her senior year, fans are buzzing about more than just her love life. This time around, the soundtrack is getting a massive superstar upgrade that has the ARMY on high alert.

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V brings the Bangtan magic to Episode 2

The biggest headline for the new season is the inclusion of BTS member V (Kim Taehyung). Netflix confirmed that V’s soulful collaboration, ‘wherever u r’ (featuring UMI), is a key part of the Season 3 music lineup. You’ll want to pay close attention during Episode 2, where the track is expected to play during a major emotional beat. V follows his bandmates into the XO, Kitty universe; Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ was the standout hit of Season 2, while the full group’s ‘Telepathy’ set the tone back in Season 1.

A K-pop playlist that hits all the right notes

It isn’t just about BTS, though. The showrunners have clearly doubled down on the K-pop budget this year. The new episodes are packed with tracks from heavy hitters like aespa (Whiplash), ENHYPEN (Go Big or Go Home), and NMIXX (Soñar (Breaker)). You can also listen to ‘Skyfall’ by SEVENTEEN’s THE8, alongside songs from Wonho, BTOB’s Peniel, and the buzzy rookie group MEOVV. These tracks aren’t just background noise; they’re carefully timed to match every awkward glance and heartbreak Kitty experiences.

The ‘Senior Sunset’ and the hunt for an endgame

So, what’s actually happening at KISS this year? Kitty (Anna Cathcart) is obsessed with her ‘Senior Sunset List,’ a bucket list she’s made to make sure her final year in Korea is perfect. Between college applications and trying to host a traditional Chuseok dinner for her family, she’s feeling the pressure. But the real drama is the “will-they-won’t-they” situation with Minho (Sang Heon Lee). After that massive Season 2 cliffhanger, the new episodes dive straight into their complicated chemistry.

Lara Jean returns to save the day

When the misunderstandings get too messy, and in this show, they always do, Kitty calls in the big guns. Her sister Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) makes a much-anticipated appearance to help Kitty figure out her feelings. With graduation around the corner and new characters like Marius (Sule Thelwell) and Yisoo (Soy Kim) stirring up trouble, Kitty has to decide if Minho is really her ‘endgame’ or if life has a different plan. All eight episodes land on Netflix this Thursday, so clear your schedule for a serious binge-watch.